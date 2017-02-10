Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Tuchel confident as Gotze ruled out for BVB

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
BenficaBenfica
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
ESPNDeportes 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Champions League Predictor: Last 16

UEFA Champions League
Dortmund 'Yellow Wall' banned for 1 game

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Bayern extend Bundesliga lead

German Bundesliga
Tuchel didn't criticise Dortmund board - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Mkhitaryan: Klopp taught me to be positive

Manchester United ESPN staff
Terrence Boyd scored the first Bundesliga goal of his career to put Darmstadt ahead.

Reus: Dortmund defending 'not acceptable'

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Darmstadt crowd shot 170211

Police detain suspected Dortmund hooligans

Bundesliga Associated Press
Darmstadt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Dortmund dreadful in shock Darmstadt loss

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Bundesliga: Bayern win late, Leipzig lose

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Lewa: Klopp bets helped sharpen my game

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
MainzMainz
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Rotated BVB squad expected at Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Tuchel: We struggle when expected to win

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Dortmund face 'Yellow Wall' part-closure

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Leipzig demanded protection in November

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Thomas Tuchel remains confident as Mario Gotze ruled out for Dortmund

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel played down any sense of crisis ahead of his side's Champions League round-of-16 clash at Benfica on Tuesday.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga and were beaten 2-1 by bottom club Darmstadt on Saturday.

But Tuchel told a news conference in Lisbon: "It is often the quietest in the middle of the storm."

Dortmund have just two wins in eight games since the Champions League group stage concluded in December, but Tuchel is optimistic.

BenficaBenfica
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
ESPNDeportes 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
"We are full of anticipation and hopeful that we can perform to our best," he added. "We have to keep our shape and be confident, knowing that there will always be phases of the game where we dominate.

"It is a big task playing a knockout game against a great and proud club like Benfica. They are very fluent going forwards but keep it compact at the back.

"There are no favourites in a Champions League knockout [game]."

Marcel Schmelzer and Lukasz Piszczek travelled to Portugal after missing the Darmstadt loss through injury. Ousmane Dembele and Marco Reus also made the trip following recent knocks.

However, Mario Gotze was a notable absentee with a muscular injury.

Mario Gotze will not be able to play for Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"He most recently had adductor problems," Tuchel said of Gotze. "He had one training session but unfortunately it is not enough for him to help us in this game.

"It will be a big task for us against a very proud club. I am really looking forward to it. Benfica can be very fluent in attack while staying compact in defence.

"I do not think there is a favourite and we cannot make comparisons to the group matches against Sporting. I trust us to put in a good performance -- we have often done so in the Champions League."

Dortmund captain Schmelzer said the surprise domestic defeat was in the past as he and his teammates shifted their focus.

"We came up with an explanation [for the defeat] and agreed that we can't lose those type of matches," he said. "We are in the last 16 so that makes this game the most difficult.

"To talk about favourites in these eliminators doesn't make sense. We must prepare well in order to take a good result back home with us."

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.

