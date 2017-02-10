Thomas Tuchel remains confident as Mario Gotze ruled out for Dortmund

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel played down any sense of crisis ahead of his side's Champions League round-of-16 clash at Benfica on Tuesday.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga and were beaten 2-1 by bottom club Darmstadt on Saturday.

But Tuchel told a news conference in Lisbon: "It is often the quietest in the middle of the storm."

Dortmund have just two wins in eight games since the Champions League group stage concluded in December, but Tuchel is optimistic.

"We are full of anticipation and hopeful that we can perform to our best," he added. "We have to keep our shape and be confident, knowing that there will always be phases of the game where we dominate.

"It is a big task playing a knockout game against a great and proud club like Benfica. They are very fluent going forwards but keep it compact at the back.

"There are no favourites in a Champions League knockout [game]."

Marcel Schmelzer and Lukasz Piszczek travelled to Portugal after missing the Darmstadt loss through injury. Ousmane Dembele and Marco Reus also made the trip following recent knocks.

However, Mario Gotze was a notable absentee with a muscular injury.

Mario Gotze will not be able to play for Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"He most recently had adductor problems," Tuchel said of Gotze. "He had one training session but unfortunately it is not enough for him to help us in this game.

"It will be a big task for us against a very proud club. I am really looking forward to it. Benfica can be very fluent in attack while staying compact in defence.

"I do not think there is a favourite and we cannot make comparisons to the group matches against Sporting. I trust us to put in a good performance -- we have often done so in the Champions League."

Dortmund captain Schmelzer said the surprise domestic defeat was in the past as he and his teammates shifted their focus.

"We came up with an explanation [for the defeat] and agreed that we can't lose those type of matches," he said. "We are in the last 16 so that makes this game the most difficult.

"To talk about favourites in these eliminators doesn't make sense. We must prepare well in order to take a good result back home with us."

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.