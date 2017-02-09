Dortmund to host Wolfsburg without 'Yellow Wall' after accepting sanction

Injury-plagued Dortmund suffered a 2-1 defeat to a Darmstadt side who had not won a Bundesliga match since October.

Borussia Dortmund accepted the imposition by the German FA (DFB) of a partial stadium closure as a result of the crowd trouble that marred their recent home game against RB Leipzig.

Ten Leipzig supporters and four police officers were injured when a group of Dortmund fans attacked them prior to the match between the sides earlier this month. Several provocative banners were also unfurled by Dortmund supporters during the home side's 1-0 win.

Last Friday the DFB indicated that it wanted to close the south stand of Dortmund's Westfalenstadion -- the club's famous Sudtribune which is Europe's largest terrace for standing supporters -- for one game as a result of the Leipzig banners and because of previous disturbances in matches against Mainz, Hoffenheim and away to Leipzig.

Over the weekend Dortmund executives discussed the proposal, which also included a €100,000 fine, before reluctantly agreeing to accept the "drastic" sanction that will see the south stand remain empty for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg.

In a statement released on Monday, Dortmund said they in no way wanted "to relativise" the problems that occurred during the Leipzig game and pointed out that they are set to announce penalties for identified perpetrators later this week.

"Borussia Dortmund's acceptance of the DFB supervisory committee's demand for a penalty is based on our conviction that in the still emotional, loaded atmosphere at present, it is neither possible nor reasonable to conduct a substantial debate about 'suitable', 'necessary', 'proportionate' or 'far-sighted' punishment in the judicial sense," the statement read.

"In addition we see the danger that BVB's rejection of the penalty or parts of it could be misinterpreted as a lack of insight from the club into the flagrant misbehaviour of some of the fans. That impression would be disastrous!

"At this point, however, we would like to express that we consider a collective punishment against 25,000 fans - of which the overwhelming majority can neither be accused of a deed or blamed - to be disproportionate."

The statement said these supporters had always behaved impeccably and indicated that the club objected to the full closure of the south stand rather than certain sections.

Borussia Dortmund fans displayed a number of anti-Leipzig banners.

Despite their misgivings, Dortmund said they were now encouraging a "general debate" on the issue.

The statement added: "We could welcome it if clubs, [supporters'] associations and the police - in order to meet the sociopolitical dimension of the topic - could also enter into a process of dialogue with political and judicial authorities with the aim of jointly developing appropriate measures."

Dortmund said they would reimburse fans who have south stand tickets for the Wolfsburg game as long as they were not involved in any of the incidents at the Leipzig match. People who bought tickets especially for the Wolfsburg game would now be offered tickets for Dortmund's final home game of the season against Werder Bremen.

During last Wednesday's DFB Pokal tie against Hertha Berlin, Dortmund supporters in the south stand -- home to the famous "Yellow Wall" -- displayed banners signifying their rejection of violence.

Meanwhile on Saturday around 90 Dortmund fans were prevented from travelling to Darmstadt. Police in Hessen said they stopped two buses of supporters, some known hooligans, who were armed with flares, combat gloves, balaclavas and drugs.

