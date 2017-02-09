Dortmund to host Wolfsburg without 'Yellow Wall' after accepting sanction

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Dortmund 'Yellow Wall' banned for 1 game

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Read

Bayern extend Bundesliga lead

German Bundesliga
Read

Tuchel didn't criticise Dortmund board - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund Mark Rodden
Read

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
3 Frankfurt 10 5 5 35
4 Dortmund 9 7 4 34
5 Hoffenheim 8 10 2 34
View Full Table »

Mkhitaryan: Klopp taught me to be positive

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
Terrence Boyd scored the first Bundesliga goal of his career to put Darmstadt ahead.

Reus: Dortmund defending 'not acceptable'

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read
Darmstadt crowd shot 170211

Police detain suspected Dortmund hooligans

Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

Darmstadt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read

Dortmund dreadful in shock Darmstadt loss

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Bundesliga: Bayern win late, Leipzig lose

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Lewa: Klopp bets helped sharpen my game

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
MainzMainz
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Rotated BVB squad expected at Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Tuchel: We struggle when expected to win

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Dortmund face 'Yellow Wall' part-closure

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Leipzig demanded protection in November

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Tuchel in dark over Arsenal speculation

German Bundesliga Mattias Karen
Read

Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Borussia Dortmund (3) 1-1 (2) Hertha Berlin

German DFB Pokal
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Dortmund to host Wolfsburg without 'Yellow Wall' after accepting sanction

Injury-plagued Dortmund suffered a 2-1 defeat to a Darmstadt side who had not won a Bundesliga match since October.
Thomas Tuchel was quick to condemn those responsible for the recent fan violence.
Thomas Tuchel believes that the constant talk about whether Mario Gotze plays or not is harmful.
Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.
Raf Honigstein expects Christian Pulisic to keep up his sensational form for Dortmund when they face RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund accepted the imposition by the German FA (DFB) of a partial stadium closure as a result of the crowd trouble that marred their recent home game against RB Leipzig.

Ten Leipzig supporters and four police officers were injured when a group of Dortmund fans attacked them prior to the match between the sides earlier this month. Several provocative banners were also unfurled by Dortmund supporters during the home side's 1-0 win.

Last Friday the DFB indicated that it wanted to close the south stand of Dortmund's Westfalenstadion -- the club's famous Sudtribune which is Europe's largest terrace for standing supporters -- for one game as a result of the Leipzig banners and because of previous disturbances in matches against Mainz, Hoffenheim and away to Leipzig.

Over the weekend Dortmund executives discussed the proposal, which also included a €100,000 fine, before reluctantly agreeing to accept the "drastic" sanction that will see the south stand remain empty for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg.

In a statement released on Monday, Dortmund said they in no way wanted "to relativise" the problems that occurred during the Leipzig game and pointed out that they are set to announce penalties for identified perpetrators later this week.

"Borussia Dortmund's acceptance of the DFB supervisory committee's demand for a penalty is based on our conviction that in the still emotional, loaded atmosphere at present, it is neither possible nor reasonable to conduct a substantial debate about 'suitable', 'necessary', 'proportionate' or 'far-sighted' punishment in the judicial sense," the statement read.

"In addition we see the danger that BVB's rejection of the penalty or parts of it could be misinterpreted as a lack of insight from the club into the flagrant misbehaviour of some of the fans. That impression would be disastrous!

"At this point, however, we would like to express that we consider a collective punishment against 25,000 fans - of which the overwhelming majority can neither be accused of a deed or blamed - to be disproportionate."

The statement said these supporters had always behaved impeccably and indicated that the club objected to the full closure of the south stand rather than certain sections.

Borussia Dortmund fans displayed a number of anti-Leipzig banners.

Despite their misgivings, Dortmund said they were now encouraging a "general debate" on the issue.

The statement added: "We could welcome it if clubs, [supporters'] associations and the police - in order to meet the sociopolitical dimension of the topic - could also enter into a process of dialogue with political and judicial authorities with the aim of jointly developing appropriate measures."

Dortmund said they would reimburse fans who have south stand tickets for the Wolfsburg game as long as they were not involved in any of the incidents at the Leipzig match. People who bought tickets especially for the Wolfsburg game would now be offered tickets for Dortmund's final home game of the season against Werder Bremen.

During last Wednesday's DFB Pokal tie against Hertha Berlin, Dortmund supporters in the south stand -- home to the famous "Yellow Wall" -- displayed banners signifying their rejection of violence.

Meanwhile on Saturday around 90 Dortmund fans were prevented from travelling to Darmstadt. Police in Hessen said they stopped two buses of supporters, some known hooligans, who were armed with flares, combat gloves, balaclavas and drugs.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.