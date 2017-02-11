Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel: We struggle when expected to win

Borussia Dortmund needed a penalty shootout to advance past Hertha Berlin to the DFB Pokal quarter finals.

Thomas Tuchel acknowledges that his side were fortunate to progress past Hertha Berlin in the German Cup.

Thomas Tuchel has said Borussia Dortmund's away trip to rock-bottom Darmstadt will be a psychological test for his side, saying they have struggled when entering games as favourites.

Dortmund beat RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last weekend and then Hertha Berlin in the DFB Pokal in midweek as they avoided slipping into crisis amid off-field turbulence.

BVB are fourth in the Bundesliga and travel to bottom-club Darmstadt as the clear favourites, but Tuchel said that is a tricky situation for his team, who could be without four first-team players for the match.

"It will be mentally challenging match at Darmstadt because we are the favourites and that leads to certain expectations and pressure we have not handled well so far," Tuchel told his prematch news conference.

The Dortmund coach cited the wins against the top Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, and their ongoing Champions League campaign, and said: "In the so-called big games where chances are 50-50, it's easier for us to surpass ourselves and bring a top performance to the pitch.

"The scenario at Darmstadt is fundamentally different."

Tuchel said he will not look to rest players for the upcoming Champions League match at Benfica.

"I will field the best possible XI," Tuchel said. "I would love to play the same formation like in the games versus Hertha and Leipzig, but that will most likely not be possible because of injuries."

Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek, Matthias Ginter and Marcel Schmelzer all took knocks in the cup match against Berlin and face a late fitness test on Friday. Ousmane Dembele is expected to feature despite showing signs of fatigue in the cup match.

