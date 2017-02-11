Previous
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Dortmund face 'Yellow Wall' part-closure and fine after Leipzig game

Thomas Tuchel was quick to condemn those responsible for the recent fan violence.
Thomas Tuchel believes that the constant talk about whether Mario Gotze plays or not is harmful.
Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.
Raf Honigstein expects Christian Pulisic to keep up his sensational form for Dortmund when they face RB Leipzig.

The control panel of the German FA (DFB) has demanded a partial stadium closure for Borussia Dortmund as well as a €100,000 fine for derogatory banners displayed at last weekend's 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig, which was marred by violence outside the stadium perimeters.

On Friday, the DFB confirmed the news in a statement released on the association's official website in relation to Saturday's match, as well as one banner displayed at the reverse fixture last September, fireworks at the away match in Mainz and abusive chants directed against Hoffenheim in the away fixture late last year.

Dortmund had been playing under a suspended sentence imposed on the club in the summer following incidents at the DFB-Pokal final last May.

Borussia Dortmund fans displayed a number of anti-Leipzig banners.

The suspended sentence, which included a closure of the lower tier of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall, could now be lifted and moreover the control panel has demanded the closure of the upper tier of the Sudtribune. Should the motion be validated, BVB would have to play their next Bundesliga match without the support of that section of supporters.

The chairman of the DFB control panel, Anton Nachreiner, said that the "vilification and defamation of individual persons and clubs through banners and abusive chants is not acceptable and has to be sanctioned."

He added that the "severe misconduct" demanded a "massive intervention of the DFB bodies."

Leipzig had demanded better protection for their away games in the North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) region as early as November, the state's home affairs select committee later confirmed.

Borussia Dortmund have been given until Monday to reply and could take the case before the DFB sports court if they decide to reject it. The club announced on their website that they will review the motion and submit their answer on schedule.

The DFB is unable to sanction the violent attacks outside the stadium perimeters which left eight people injured.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

