Thomas Tuchel praises Roman Burki in well-deserved win over Hertha Berlin

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
Iceland
0
0
LIVE 11'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Birki

Tuchel lauds Burki in Dortmund win

Borussia Dortmund ESPN Staff
Read

Tuchel: Dortmund were lucky to win

German DFB Pokal
Read

Dembele brightest vs. Hertha Berlin

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marco Reus celebrates after scoring a goal for Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin in the DFB Pokal Cup.

Pokal: Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties

DFB Pokal Associated Press
Read

Dortmund (3) 1-1 (2) Hertha Berlin

German DFB Pokal
Read

WATCH: Dortmund advance on penalties

German DFB Pokal
Read

WATCH: Pulisic assists Reus equalizer

German DFB Pokal
Read

DFB Pokal: Kalou gives Hertha Berlin the lead

German DFB Pokal
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Low: BVB's Leipzig remarks didn't help

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Klopp sets sights on £40m Aubameyang

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Dortmund fans' behaviour unacceptable

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Tuchel condemns Dortmund fan violence

German Bundesliga
Read

Will Gotze rediscover form at Dortmund?

German Bundesliga
Read

Tuchel condemns Dortmund fan attacks

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Tuchel backs Gotze to prove his worth

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

DFB chief urges change after BVB attacks

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Leipzig fan: Police 'underestimated' risk

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bayern held, Dortmund dent Leipzig hopes

German Bundesliga
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Thomas Tuchel praises Roman Burki in well-deserved win over Hertha Berlin

Thomas Tuchel acknowledges that his side were fortunate to progress past Hertha Berlin in the German Cup.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his goalkeeper Roman Burki after Borussia Dortmund sealed a quarterfinal spot in the DFB-Pokal with a penalty shootout win over Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

After 120 minutes, the match finished 1-1 with Dortmund conceding a Salomon Kalou goal in the first half before Marco Reus slotted in the equaliser after the interval. There was no more goals even in extra time, as the match went into penalties with Dortmund securing a 3-2 win after Fabian Lustenberger, Vladimir Darida and Kalou missed from the spot.

Next up for Dortmund is an away game in the quarterfinal against third-tier side Sportfreunde Lotte who saw off Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen on their way to the last eight.

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Birki
Roman Burki was Borussia Dortmund's hero in the penalty shootout.

"Praise to [goalkeeper] Roman Burki," Tuchel said. "He was on every penalty. The penalty of Gonzo [Gonzalo Castro] to make it 3-2 was very important. After that it felt very good.

"We had so many opportunities. I did not expect that. We are currently standing with a very good charisma, a good spirit and quality on the pitch. But we were again lacking in the final success, the punch, the very last will to decide the matter.

"Bottom line, it is a deserved victory."

Tuchel also reserved special praise for winger Ousmane Dembele who had a superb outing, and even had to leave the field with cramps in extra time, only to return to score in the penalty shootout.

"He had a full body cramp and was revived," Tuchel said. "After he had made it up to the penalty spot we were confident that he can also shoot.

"He has that certain something. It's in there deep within him."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.