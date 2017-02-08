Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Thomas Tuchel condemns Dortmund fan attacks but backs 'Yellow Wall'

Watch the pick of the Bundesliga action, as Bayern draw with Schalke but extend their lead as Leipzig lose at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has condemned the club's fans that were involved in the violence seen ahead of Saturday's game against RB Leipzig, though he says it has not changed his opinion of the "Yellow Wall."

The trouble started when Leipzig supporters approaching Dortmund's stadium were pelted with stones and cans by home fans. Four police officers and a police dog were injured.

Dortmund police said they had filed 28 charges for breaches of the law concerning explosives, assault, dangerous bodily injury, damage to property and theft.

Dortmund fans had announced plans to hold a protest against Leipzig ahead of the game due the fact the club were founded by drinks company Red Bull.

Tuchel criticised the supporters' behaviour, saying "it must be possible to go to a stadium with children and family, especially at Dortmund," though he warned against making a "sweeping judgement" and refused to call the Westfalenstadion's Sudtribune -- Europe's largest terrace known as the "Yellow Wall" -- a "wall of hate."

Borussia Dortmund displayed anti-RB Leipzig banners on Saturday.

"I would distance myself from that," he said. "I have not perceived it as a wall of hate, I perceived it as very emotional, very supportive. I saw the banners, just the sheer number of them. But I did not read them. And there is a major difference between displaying banners and what happened outside the stadium."

Tuchel said that even though the banners and some chants went too far, they did not physically harm people.

"It hurts the soul, and it hurts the fairness, but I did not see a wall of hate," he said. "There is a part of me which is a coach, which lives emotions. And the 'yellow wall' is just unique in Europe. We don't want defamatory banners and we don't want violence."

Tuchel added that he personally knows people on the Sudtribune "who would never think of violence against others."

"I refuse to see the wall differently," he said.

Tuchel denied Dortmund had sparked the violence through their statements but said "a line was massively crossed by our fans and we condemn it."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

