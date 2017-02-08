Mario Gotze backed to prove worth by Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel

Watch the pick of the Bundesliga action, as Bayern draw with Schalke but extend their lead as Leipzig lose at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is refusing to write off Mario Gotze despite the Germany international being short on playing time at the Westfalenstadion.

Gotze, who scored the extra-time winner against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 weekend win over RB Leipzig -- the second time in three games he has not been used.

Tuchel opted to only make one change in attack during the game against Leipzig, bringing on United States international Christian Pulisic for Ousmane Dembele.

But the coach insists he is sure the time will come when Gotze will return to the team.

"What really helps now is patience, diligence and hard work," Tuchel explained at a news conference ahead of Wednesday's DFB Pokal tie at home to Hertha Berlin. "I am convinced that we'll need him.

"There's no row between us. It's a decision for now. Others have a bit more confidence right now, and he's bit behind. But he will give proof of his talent."

Mario Gotze has failed to hold down a regular first-team place since his return to Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze missed Tuesday's training session with a muscular problem.

"It will be tight for tomorrow," Tuchel added. "Gonzalo Castro, who plays in the same position, is also back in training."

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke did not want to discuss Gotze's absence from the starting lineup on Monday.

Speaking to Bild, Watzke said: "Should we discuss who sits on the bench every weekend? If we have no injured players, there will always be cases of hardship."

Gotze returned to Dortmund after three years at Bayern Munich last summer but has played in only 16 of a possible 27 competitive matches, starting 14.

He has scored two and assisted a further two goals in all competitions.

