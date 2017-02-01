Borussia Dortmund CEO: No need to discuss Mario Gotze benching

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bayern held, Dortmund dent Leipzig hopes

German Bundesliga
Read

Watzke: No need for Gotze bench debate

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Dortmund voice regret after Leipzig clashes

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

Dortmund to sign Toprak from Leverkusen

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Tuchel: BVB should have won 4-0

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read

Mourinho: Era of buying to 'kill' rivals is past

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Dembele dazzles in win over Leipzig

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Read
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Thomas Tuchel's side is young and promising, but must show greater consistency.

Dortmund must kickstart season vs. Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Pulisic has outshone Dortmund stars

ESPN FC TV
Read

Tuchel unsure on Aubameyang's future

German Bundesliga
Read

Tuchel: Leipzig remind me of Leicester

German Bundesliga
Read

Tuchel: Auba interviews can be annoying

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Tuchel: Top-three pressure looms over us

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Alexander Isak pictured after signing for Borussia Dortmund.

Isak's move to Dortmund approved by FIFA

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Leipzig deflect all pressure to Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read

Bundesliga: Week 19 preview

German Bundesliga
Read

Transfer Rater: Young to Shandong Luneng

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Aubameyang told to give fewer interviews

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Borussia Dortmund CEO: No need to discuss Mario Gotze benching

Mario Gotze has struggled for form since returning to Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Bild he does not want to discuss Mario Gotze's absence from the starting lineup in recent weeks.

Gotze, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 weekend win over RB Leipzig -- the second time in three games he had not been used.

BVB coach Thomas Tuchel opted to only make one change in attack against Leipzig, bringing on U.S. international Christian Pulisic for Ousmane Dembele.

But speaking to Bild, Watzke said: "Should we discuss who sits on the bench every weekend?

"If we have no injured players, there will always be cases of hardship."

Gotze returned to Dortmund after three years at Bayern Munich last summer but has played in only 16 of a possible 27 competitive matches, starting 14.

He has scored two and assisted a further two goals in all competitions.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.