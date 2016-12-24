Jurgen Klopp: Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze still has world-class talent

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison discuss Borussia Dortmund's poor start to the Bundesliga season.

Jurgen Klopp says Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze is capable of returning to the form that made him one of the game's most promising talents, telling Bild: "The world-class footballer in him still lies dormant."

Gotze, 24, returned to Dortmund in the summer after three largely disappointing years at Bayern Munich but, used in a more defensive role by BVB coach Thomas Tuchel, he has rarely shown his full potential.

Liverpool boss Klopp, who handed Gotze his Bundesliga debut when in charge at Dortmund in November 2009, said the Germany international can overcome this difficult spell and establish himself among the best in the game.

"He picked up injuries often enough at unfavourable times and overall has not rediscovered his rhythm," said Klopp, who was strongly linked with a move for Gotze last year.

"The world-class footballer in him still lies dormant. It's like cycling -- you can't unlearn it."

Mario Gotze has scored twice and provided two assists in 15 games since returning to Dortmund.

Dortmund, who ended last season as runners-up, have endured a disappointed first half of the season as a team, with Tuchel's side currently sixth, 12 points behind leaders Bayern.

Klopp, though, said Dortmund are "maybe the most talented team in Europe" and "have the potential in the squad so that everyone will be happy in the end."

Klopp was also asked about Dortmund's local rivals Schalke, where Christian Heidel -- the man who gave him his break as a coach at Mainz -- is now sporting executive.

Heidel remained calm despite five straight defeats at the beginning of the season and vowed to keep coach Markus Weinzierl, who joined from Augsburg last summer, and the club have risen to 11th in the standings.

"A horror start like that can turn into an advantage for Schalke in the end," he said. "To stay calm during such a period is maybe Schalke's biggest achievement in recent years. That was really good.

"Everything will be fine there in the end. They've got a good team, a clear plan, a top coach, a top sporting director and unbelievably passionate fans."

Klopp said he can see similarities between Liverpool and Schalke, who last won a German title in 1958, five years before the start of Bundesliga.

Liverpool have not been crowned champions in the Premier League era, with the last of their 18 titles coming in 1989-90.

He said: "Schalke are a bit like Liverpool. If you haven't won the title in such a long time, it does not mean that you must win it, but the pressure grows, and the desire too."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.