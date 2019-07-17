LIVE Transfer Talk: Boca Juniors fan flames on move for LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy's defense couldn't stop anything as Vancouver scored four goals to win 4-3 on the road. To watch MLS, sign up for ESPN+.

TOP STORY: Ibra to Boca Juniors rumours persist

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been afraid to take on a challenge during his extraordinary career. And now Marca is reporting that his final port of call might be Argentina -- with the outspoken striker potentially following the likes of Daniele De Rossi to Boca Juniors.

According to Boca board member Jorge Anro, Ibrahimovic wants to join the club, and they would be more than happy to have him. Mino Raiola, meanwhile, denied the Argentinian club had put in a bid for the player, but didn't dismiss the prospect of his client leaving MLS to head to South America following the playoffs in the U.S. top flight.

Speaking to Mundo Boca Radio, Anro said: "It's true that Ibrahimovic wants to play at Boca, and it's true we're in a position to sign him."

So there we go. Pretty unambiguous stuff from the Boca exec. Mind you, the LA Galaxy would be loathe to let the Swedish genius leave, particularly after he scored his 29th goal of the season as the Galaxy found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-3 defeat to Vancouver at the weekend.

More proof that, even at the age of 37, the Galaxy star is still out of this world.

09.12 BST: Under contract at Bundesliga.2 club Hannover 96 until the end of the season, U.S. youth international Sebastian Soto has not seen much action so far after failing to agree a new deal.

Despite a solid preseason, his first with the pro team, the 19-year-old has played just four minutes and, at the weekend, played the full 90 for the club's second team in the regional fourth division.

"You can see his quality. It was important he gets playing time. His attitude was top," Hannover U23 coach Christoph Dabrowski said of Soto following the 1-1 draw at Oldenburg.

However, Soto's quality might not be needed by under-fire coach Mirko Slomka, who said that the attacker only has a "slim chance" to beat strikers Marvin Ducksch and Hendrik Weydandt to a place in the club's attack.

08.30 BST: AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo is under pressure as his side sit 16th in a 20-team table so far this season. That means that a number of possible replacements are being talked about in the media, one of which is former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

PAPER TALK (by Richard Edwards)

Pep talks up Spanish youngster Olmo

Dani Olmo has been a high-profile target for AC Milan in recent times, but comments from Pep Guardiola in the run-up to Manchester City's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb might suggest that the Premier League title holders are also keen on the 21-year-old.

The Terrassa-born winger was in stunning form in the opening round of Champions League matches, starring for Zagreb as they thumped their Serie A opponents 4-0. Guardiola knows all about him, too, having been at Barcelona when Olmo was making his way through the youth ranks at the club.

He made the somewhat surprising switch to Zagreb in 2014, and since making his bow in the Croatian top flight in 2015 has emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after youngsters.

And Guardiola is clearly a fan. Quoted in Calciomercato, Guardiola said: "He was in the youth of Barcelona and normally who plays there is a good player. He had the courage to move to Croatia and it was a good choice. He was one of the best players of the European under-21s with an incredible work ethic."

Sancho stay at Dortmund might still be brief

The speculation surrounding the long-term future of Jadon Sancho refuses to go away, and now Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has further fanned the flames in an interview with Germany's Kicker magazine.

Zorc was asked about how long football lovers in the Bundesliga could look forward to seeing Sancho run out in the fabled yellow shirt. The answer? "No decision has been made. But you don't have to be a prophet to know he won't play here for another five years."

That should make ears prick up in the Premier League, particularly at Manchester United, who have been consistently linked with a move for the player over the past 18 months.

Tap-ins

- Barcelona want AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek as a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez. Calciomercato reports that the move for the youngster could come as early as January, after the Uruguayan has failed to find his form in the early part of the current campaign.

- Speaking of Barcelona and the aforementioned Olmo, the Catalans are keen to re-sign their academy project, along with two other top targets, as they are already beginning to look ahead to the 2020 summer window and next season.