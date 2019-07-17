Transfer Talk: Liverpool add Ajax's David Neres to transfer target list

Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
4:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Neymar, PSG

Transfer Talk: Neymar turns to Juventus for PSG exit

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Everton

Transfer Talk: Arsenal plot move for new Brazil star Everton

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Bayern back with bigger bid for Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi

Transfer Talk James Capps
Read
Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias celebrates after a win against Braga.

Transfer Talk: Arsenal to break bank for Koscielny replacement

Transfer Talk Stephen Wright
Read
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain is pictured inside the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England

LIVE Transfer Talk: Dani Alves could finally be coming to Premier League

Transfer Talk Rich Edwards
Read
Harry Maguire, lett, could move from Leicester to Man United if the Red Devils can sell Romelu Lukaku.

Transfer Talk: Man United to fund Maguire move with Lukaku sale

Transfer Talk Steve Wright
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona to open talks with United for Lindelof

Transfer Talk Richard Edwards
Read
Saint-Etienne defender Willam Saliba.

Transfer Talk: Arsenal's wishlist includes French teen prospect Saliba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax Amsterdam at full time of his team's 1-0 win against Tottenham in the Champions League.

Transfer Talk: Juventus close to finalising move for De Ligt

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Harry Maguire picked a brilliant time to score his first goal for England.

Transfer Talk: Man Utd favourites to sign Maguire after City bow out

Transfer Talk Stephen Wright
Read

Transfer Talk: Ozil wanted by Fenerbahce to end Arsenal nightmare

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Roma look to Juve outcast Higuain

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax

Transfer Talk: Barcelona ready to pounce as De Ligt's Juve deal stalls

Transfer Talk James Capps
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Lacazette could replace Griezmann at Atletico Madrid

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Issa Diop of West Ham United

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United ready to spend £45m on Diop, £70m on Maguire

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Liverpool open to Coutinho return?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool fighting over Bruun Larsen

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Zaha set for £80m switch to Arsenal?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Aubameyang ready to replace Lukaku at Man United?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax Amsterdam at full time of his team's 1-0 win against Tottenham in the Champions League.

Transfer Talk: Bumper €12m salary could seal De Ligt move to Juventus

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
By Richard Edwards
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Talk: Liverpool add Ajax's David Neres to transfer target list

Ajax ease past winless Fortuna Sittard to return to the top of the league. To watch the Eredivisie, subscribe to ESPN+.

The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view the latest transfers, and keep up to date with the newest gossip below.

All the major completed transfers | European transfer review

TOP STORY: Neres on way to Liverpool?

They may be waltzing away with the Premier League at the moment, but Liverpool still have their eye out for potential recruits.

And Calciomercato reports that their list features Ajax forward David Neres very close to the top. The 22-year-old Brazilian forward was sensational for the Dutch side in last season's Champions League, tearing defences to shreds as his team reached the last four of the competition - losing out to Spurs in the dying seconds of the Madrid final.

Neres' contract with Ajax currently runs until 2023, but we all know that means next to nothing once the big guns of Europe come calling. And the way Liverpool are playing at the moment means he might find overtures from Anfield even harder to turn down.

The versatile South American showed last season that he's capable of playing on either wing, with his lightning fast feet making him one of the most desirable footballers in European football. He has started this Eredivisie season strongly too, scoring twice for his side and laying on an assist in Ajax's Champions League 3-0 hammering of Lille in the opening round of Champions League group matches.

Madrid looking to recall Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is currently on loan at Real Sociedad -- his third club since signing for Madrid in 2015 -- but how long he stays there has become the source of intense debate in Spain, according to AS.

The Norway international is due to stay at the Basque club for two seasons, having chosen Sociedad over Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. But having shone for them in La Liga, rumours are flying that Los Blancos and their under-fire manager Zinedine Zidane could recall him to the Bernabeu far sooner.

And it's no surprise given the way he's tearing up in the Spanish top flight, after doing the same for Vitesse in the Eredivisie last season. Real Madrid are currently short of options in midfield, and the report speculates that that shortage, coupled with his majestic form, could see him return to the Spanish capital sooner rather than later.

Neymar set to make peace with Barca. As long as they buy him back

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde declared himself a nine and a half out of 10 when asked how bored he was with the constant rumours linking Neymar with a return to the club. Most journalists and supporters of PSG and Barca, not to mention every other club in Europe, would probably agree with that take.

- When does the transfer window reopen?
- All major completed transfer deals

But despite the fatigue, according to Spanish station Cadena SER (via AS), the saga shows no signs of abating as meetings are still going on between the Brazilian's representatives and the president of Barca. Those meetings, however, are not to secure a transfer but to stop the ongoing wrangle over how much each side owes the other from a disputed renewal bonus back in 2016.

Neymar is prepared to overlook that claim, and stop the case from going to court on one condition: Barcelona need to put in writing their commitment to re-sign him. No really. You couldn't make it up. Poor Ernesto.

Tap-ins

- Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund, with the €50 million rated teenager a potential target for the German giants. Calciomercato reports that the 19-year-old is already being tailed by Milan and Juventus and now Dortmund have joined the queue for his services. Scouts have been falling over themselves to attend Brescia's matches since the start of the season and Tonali has let no one down.

- Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain says he won't rule out a return to his beloved River Plate back in Argentina, but he's focused on seeing out his contract at the Serie A champions. Talking to FOX Sports Argentina, the ex-Real Madrid man revealed he isn't thinking of his next step -- including possibly retiring -- but that he is focused on the Italian club.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.