Transfer Talk: Pogba 'desperate' to leave Man United

TOP STORY: Pogba 'desperate' to leave Man United

The Sun claims that Paul Pogba "will make a fresh move to quit Manchester United" in the January transfer window.

Pogba has struggled with an ankle injury this season and revealed over the summer that he was keen on a "new challenge," with Real Madrid and Juventus linked with a move.

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2021, while United hold an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, and sources have told ESPN that the club are ready to sit down and negotiate new terms.

A bid of £150m could be enough to see the France midfielder leave Old Trafford, but though sources said Pogba would like to move to Madrid, he has not ruled out signing a new contract at United.

23.00 BST: That's it for our live blog for today folks, but fear not, tomorrow's paper round is already in the works and we'll start the whole thing over again this weekend.

22.30 BST: We throw the term "wonder-kid" around here often, but in the case of Rochdale teenager Luke Matheson it REALLY fits the bill. The youthful looking 16-year-old made his mark in the League One side's shootout loss to Man United in the Carabao Cup, scoring a spectacular goal and acquitting himself well over the course of the match. That performance didn't come as a surprise to Newcastle, with the Chronicle reporting that Matheson had been on the Magpies radar before his coming out in the Cup loss.

21.15 BST: The Guardian is reporting that injury-hit Manchester City are ready to move for Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, who has stepped in admirably to fill the void the departure of Harry Maguire left at the heart of Brendan Rodgers' defence. Pep Guardiola's team lost Aymeric Laporte to injury early on this campaign and Vincent Kompany left the club at the end of last season. City reportedly see the Turkey international as the perfect cure for their mini-defensive crisis.

20.10 BST: Come and get me! That's the message attacking midfielder Keisuke Honda had for Manchester United. The Japan international is out of work and will -- as he points out -- come on the cheap as he is currently out of contract.

Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019

19.20 BST: You'd expect a £54 million signing to hit the ground running right? Not so much for Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic, though. The U.S. international has struggled since arriving in London in the summer, failing to score in any of his six appearances in all competitions. However, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard isn't panicking and believes the 21-year-old just needs time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

18:35 BST: A story in The Mirror suggests that Manchester United will make a renewed push for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in the January window. The Denmark international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was linked with both the Red Devils and Real Madrid in the summer.

17.02 BST: Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde complained that questions about Neymar are never ending after the Brazilian pushed ahead with his lawsuit against the Spanish champions.

Valverde was asked in the summer how bored he was of the transfer saga, responding "nine and a half out of 10," and he's not especially amused that the PSG forward remains omnipresent.

"The Neymar stuff never ends," he said in a news conference on Friday. "In the summer, we wanted September to arrive [for the rumours to end]... I have nothing to say.

"They're internal questions and they're to do with the player over contractual issues. It's handled above me. I don't think there's been a news conference when we haven't spoken about Neymar. Let's see if we can manage that one day."

16.17 BST: Manchester United have been on the lookout for a transfer guru for some time, namely a technical director to work with Ed Woodward and the managerial staff on recruitment and other important things.

However, the Evening Standard reports that despite assistant Mike Phelan, Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher all being linked with the role, the club are taking a step back.

It reads: "Old Trafford's hierarchy have been so impressed with their transfer dealings over the summer -- particularly the contributions of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Phelan -- that the mood has changed ... it is now believed a single figure is not necessarily required to take absolute charge of transfer strategy."

15.03 BST: Mario Gotze is just one of the players available on a free transfer in summer 2020, but the Borussia Dortmund winger is now being linked with a move to Everton.

Gotze, 27, has been previously talked about as a possible Liverpool signing, given his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, but Augsburger Allgemeine reports that he could land on the other side of Merseyside if his playing prospects at Dortmund don't improve soon.

14.07 BST: New contracts all over the place today. Barcelona winger Carles Perez has signed new terms until 2022.

13.47 BST: Tottenham fans get to keep watching Moussa Sissoko in midfield for a bit longer.

13.42 BST: Mohamed Salah (£38m), Fabinho (£40m), Naby Keita (£52m), Alisson (£54m) and Virgil van Dijk (£75m)... Jurgen Klopp has spent a lot on some great players at Liverpool. But what's his best deal?

"In a world of big transfer fees, to sign a player like Joel Matip on a free transfer is incredible," said Klopp. "It was maybe one of the best pieces of business we did in the last few years."

12.58 BST: Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff says that links with a £50m move to Man United were flattering, but he's been brought back to earth by an ankle injury which has kept him out for two games.

"You're seeing stuff about yourself on the telly and the next day I'm in the gym and I can't even step on to a box that's the height of my shin, or get up the stairs without grabbing something," he told The Times. 'It's not really something for me to comment on. It's between the clubs.

'I was flattered to get my name mentioned in those conversations, but like my dad says, 'Sport's got a funny way of dragging you back down to earth.'"

11.42 BST: As often happen in football, or court, the situation has changed regarding Neymar.

Apologies: that early morning expectation has disappeared. Demands from Neymar's people have changed the situation at the eleventh hour, with Ney heading back to Paris. Lawyers on both sides will meet in court later today @ESPNFC @moillorens — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 27, 2019

11.17 BST: NYCFC striker Valentín Castellanos has told Argentine outlet TNT Sports that he dreams of playing in Europe, and for Man City one day.

"I'm taking things easy, I keep working every day," he said. "But it's very nice to talk about these things. That Manchester City are behind [the club] is very nice because it motivates you. In the future I would love to go and be in Europe."

10.16 BST: The name is David Beckham, agent David Beckham.

The Mirror reports that Becks is set to start up a football agency and one of his first clients could be Manchester United's teenage sensation Mason Greenwood.

As a part owner of Salford City, Beckham can't actually get an agent licence himself due to FA rules, but if his Footwork Management Limited company starts signing players then he won't have to.

09.31 BST: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said that the club could make a fresh approach for Manchester City's Leroy Sane in January.

Bayern were linked with the Germany winger throughout the summer transfer window, but their plans were complicated when Sane suffered a knee injury during his side's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August.

Speaking on the Planet Futbol podcast on Thursday, Hoeness said of Sane: "We were very much interested. We had discussions with him, but his big accident, awful injury... we could not go on with that. Therefore, we have to wait now [and see] how his recovery goes on. I think the new people will have to sit down in January or February [and decide] what's going on with that."

09.00 BST: Neymar will not stand against Barcelona in court on Friday after both parties agreed to ask for the case over an unpaid loyalty bonus to be delayed, sources have told ESPN FC.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward arrived in Barcelona on Thursday, where, along with his father, he met with the Catalan club's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The meeting followed days of discussions between Barca representatives and Neymar's lawyers and sources have told ESPN FC that there was a positive outcome.

There is still no agreement on how to settle the case, but there is a desire for everything to be settled in a friendly manner. Talks between the two parties will continue with the hope of reaching a resolution without having to go to court.

PAPER TALK

Duvan the man for Inter Milan

Inter Milan are set to renew their interest in Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, after reportedly failing in an attempt to sign the Colombian in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old has had a stunning year in Serie A, netting 23 times domestically last season, and has started the current campaign in rapid fashion with four goals in his opening five games, including this smashing winner against Roma on Wednesday.

His form last season is believed to have attracted the interest of Premier League duo Manchester United and West Ham, as well as Inter, with the latter making tentative enquiries during the close season.

That was quashed by the Percassi family who owns Atalanta, but with interest in their on-form forward set to intensify at the turn of the year, the Nerazzurri believe that their Serie A counterparts will cash in and do business.

Ozil placed on transfer list by Gunners

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has been placed on the transfer list by the north London club, according to reports at Calciomercato.

Gunners Boss Unai Emery has used the former Germany international sparingly this season, and the Spaniard is hoping a lack of first-team action for the 30-year-old will help nudge him toward the exit door in January when they can then reinvest his substantial wages in further squad reinforcements.

The report says that buyers have been sounded out in Turkey, China and the United States, with the likes of Fenerbahce and D.C. United believed all fans of the former Real Madrid man -- with the MLS side believed to be lining up Ozil as a replacement for the outgoing Wayne Rooney.

Wages could be the major stumbling block for potential suitors, however, with the midfielder currently picking up a pay packet of about £350,000 a week.

Tap-Ins

- Mariano Diaz is heading closer to the exit door at Real Madrid, with reports claiming that president Florentino Perez is prepared to take a loss on the Dominican Republic international. The 26-year-old joined Los Blancos only a year ago for about €30 million, but has scored only three goals for the club.

- Calciomercato claims Juventus are keeping tabs on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, with Juventus chiefs reportedly in attendance at Roma's home defeat to Atalanta to watch the Italy international.