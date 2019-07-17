Transfer Talk: Inter Milan, Man United chasing Atalanta's red-hot Zapata

Atalanta record consecutive away wins courtesy of Duvan Zapata and Marten de Roon's second half goals. To watch Serie A, subscribe to ESPN+.

TOP STORY: Duvan the man for Inter Milan

Inter Milan are set to renew their interest in Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, after reportedly failing in an attempt to sign the Colombian in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old has had a stunning year in Serie A, netting 23 times domestically last season, and has started the current campaign in rapid fashion with four goals in his opening five games, including this smashing winner against Roma on Wednesday.

His form last season is believed to have attracted the interest of Premier League duo Manchester United and West Ham, as well as Inter, with the latter making tentative enquiries during the close season.

That was quashed by the Percassi family that owns Atalanta, but with interest in their on-form forward set to intensify at the turn of the year, the Nerazzurri believe that their Serie A counterparts will cash in and do business.

Ozil placed on transfer list by Gunners

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has been placed on the transfer list by the north London club, according to reports at Calciomercato.

Gunners Boss Unai Emery has used the former Germany international sparingly this season, and the Spaniard is hoping a lack of first-team action for the 30-year-old will help nudge him towards the exit door in January when they can then reinvest his substantial wages in further squad reinforcements.

The report says that buyers have been sounded out in Turkey, China and the United States, with the likes of Fenerbahce and D.C. United believed all fans of the former Real Madrid man -- with the MLS side believed to be lining up Ozil as a replacement for the outgoing Wayne Rooney.

Wages could be the major stumbling block for potential suitors, however, with the midfielder currently picking up a pay packet of around £350,000 a week.

Juve cast eye over Roma's Pellegrini

Calciomercato claims Juventus are keeping tabs on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, with Juventus chiefs reportedly in attendance at Roma's home defeat to Atalanta to watch the Italy international.

The 23-year-old is believed to be a long-term target for Maurizio Sarri's side, despite the Serie A champions investing heavily in their midfield this summer with the signings of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot.

That hasn't prevented Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici from visiting the Stadio Olimpico this week to check out Pellegrini in Roma's latest Serie A game, although Paratici is unlikely to have been impressed by the former Sassuolo man's performance in his side's disappointing defeat.

A move for Pellegrini is unlikely to be anywhere near as cheap as their free signings of Ramsey and Rabiot, however, with the player under contract in the Eternal City until the summer of 2022.

Tap-Ins

- Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado could be set to leave the La Liga side, with Calciomercato claiming the Mexican could be set for a move to MLS side Chicago Fire. The 32-year-old joined Betis two years ago from PSV Eindhoven for around £2.25 million, and could move to the Fire for a similar fee.

- Mariano Diaz is heading closer to the exit door at Real Madrid, with reports claiming that president Florentino Perez is prepared to take a loss on the Dominican Republic international. The 26-year-old only joined Los Blancos a year ago for around €30 million, but has only scored three goals for the club.

- Calciomercato have linked Juventus with a surprise move for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, with the Serie A champions identifying the Aston Villa flop as a potential long-term successor to Polish stopper Wojciech Szczesny.