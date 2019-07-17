LIVE Transfer Talk: Pogba 'desperate' to leave Man United

The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view the latest transfers, and keep up to date with the newest gossip below.

TOP STORY: Pogba 'desperate' to leave Man United

The Sun claims that Paul Pogba "will make a fresh move to quit Manchester United" in the January transfer window.

Pogba has struggled with an ankle injury this season and revealed over the summer that he was keen on a "new challenge," with Real Madrid and Juventus linked with a move.

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2021, while United hold an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, and sources have told ESPN that the club are ready to sit down and negotiate new terms.

A bid of £150m could be enough to see the France midfielder leave Old Trafford, but though sources said Pogba would like to move to Madrid, he has not ruled out signing a new contract at United.

LIVE BLOG

10.16 BST: The name is David Beckham, agent David Beckham.

The Mirror reports that Becks is set to start up a football agency and one of his first clients could be Manchester United's teenage sensation Mason Greenwood.

As a part owner of Salford City, Beckham can't actually get an agent licence himself due to FA rules, but if his Footwork Management Limited company starts signing players then he won't have to.

09.31 BST: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said that the club could make a fresh approach for Manchester City's Leroy Sane in January.

Bayern were linked with the Germany winger throughout the summer transfer window, but their plans were complicated when Sane suffered a knee injury during his side's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August.

Speaking on the Planet Futbol podcast on Thursday, Hoeness said of Sane: "We were very much interested. We had discussions with him, but his big accident, awful injury... we could not go on with that. Therefore, we have to wait now [and see] how his recovery goes on. I think the new people will have to sit down in January or February [and decide] what's going on with that."

09.00 BST: Neymar will not stand against Barcelona in court on Friday after both parties agreed to ask for the case over an unpaid loyalty bonus to be delayed, sources have told ESPN FC.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward arrived in Barcelona on Thursday, where, along with his father, he met with the Catalan club's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The meeting followed days of discussions between Barca representatives and Neymar's lawyers and sources have told ESPN FC that there was a positive outcome.

There is still no agreement on how to settle the case, but there is a desire for everything to be settled in a friendly manner. Talks between the two parties will continue with the hope of reaching a resolution without having to go to court.

PAPER TALK (by James Capps)

Duvan the man for Inter Milan

Inter Milan are set to renew their interest in Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, after reportedly failing in an attempt to sign the Colombian in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The 28-year-old has had a stunning year in Serie A, netting 23 times domestically last season, and has started the current campaign in rapid fashion with four goals in his opening five games, including this smashing winner against Roma on Wednesday.

His form last season is believed to have attracted the interest of Premier League duo Manchester United and West Ham, as well as Inter, with the latter making tentative enquiries during the close season.

That was quashed by the Percassi family who owns Atalanta, but with interest in their on-form forward set to intensify at the turn of the year, the Nerazzurri believe that their Serie A counterparts will cash in and do business.

Ozil placed on transfer list by Gunners

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has been placed on the transfer list by the north London club, according to reports at Calciomercato.

Gunners Boss Unai Emery has used the former Germany international sparingly this season, and the Spaniard is hoping a lack of first-team action for the 30-year-old will help nudge him toward the exit door in January when they can then reinvest his substantial wages in further squad reinforcements.

The report says that buyers have been sounded out in Turkey, China and the United States, with the likes of Fenerbahce and D.C. United believed all fans of the former Real Madrid man -- with the MLS side believed to be lining up Ozil as a replacement for the outgoing Wayne Rooney.

Wages could be the major stumbling block for potential suitors, however, with the midfielder currently picking up a pay packet of about £350,000 a week.

Tap-Ins

- Mariano Diaz is heading closer to the exit door at Real Madrid, with reports claiming that president Florentino Perez is prepared to take a loss on the Dominican Republic international. The 26-year-old joined Los Blancos only a year ago for about €30 million, but has scored only three goals for the club.

- Calciomercato claims Juventus are keeping tabs on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, with Juventus chiefs reportedly in attendance at Roma's home defeat to Atalanta to watch the Italy international.