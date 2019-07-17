Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
1
1
FT
By James Capps
Transfer Talk: AC Milan join Liverpool, Arsenal in hunt for PSV's Malen

The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January! Click here to view the latest transfers, and keep up to date with the newest gossip below.

All the major completed transfers | European transfer review

Milan joint Malen chase

Reports at Calciomercato claim AC Milan have become the latest club to register an interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, but the Rossoneri hierarchy have reportedly raised eyebrows at the Dutch side's €30 million valuation.

Initial talks are believed to have already taken place between the Serie A giants and the player's agent, Mino Raiola, and the player is rumoured to open to a move to the San Siro, but with Milan under pressure to balance the books as the club fights huge debts, the asking price may force them to look elsewhere for cheaper targets.

Malen, 20, is one of Europe's hottest properties after a lightning start to the season, scoring 11 goals in just 14 games across three competitions, and his form has already alerted the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Donyell Malen is catching the attention of several big clubs.

Gunners could face tight winter budget

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was able to spend heavily in the summer transfer window despite reports of a tight budget, but an interview by Bloomberg, cited by the Express, with Gunners managing director Vinai Venkatesham suggests fans won't be seeing as much money splashed on their side in the January window.

Venkatesham suggested that his club treated the close season as their "most strategic" period for squad investment, and outlined that they preferred to do the majority of their business during the summer, while pursuing a reactive approach in January incase of long-term injuries.

Arsenal spent around £130 million on four senior players during the summer, including the £72 million signing of Nicolas Pepe and the £25 million capture of Celtic's Kieran Tierney, despite widespread claims that a lack of Champions League football would heavily hamper their spending plans.

It is now believed, however, that the north Londoners will hold the purse strings for the rest of the campaign.

Juventus to keep tabs on target during Serie A clash

A string of Serie A clubs are keeping tabs on Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, and Calciomercato claims Juventus will keeping a close eye on the player when the two sides meet in the league in midweek.

The likes of Juve, AC Milan and Roma are all believed to hold the 19-year-old in high regard, and reports claim the Italy Under-21 international is set to be one of the most courted midfielders in Europe in the coming months.

Tonali was one of Brescia's key players as his side won promotion to the Italian top flight after winning Serie B last year, and a steady start to life in Serie A has seen his stock rise further.

Maurizio Sarri's side are preparing to take a closer look at the midfielder when the Bianconeri head east to face Brescia on Tuesday night.

Tap Ins

Calciomercato claims Parma will look to complete the permanent signing of Napoli loanee Roberto Inglese at the end of the season, but must fight off competition from Atalanta, as well as clubs in Germany, for the 27-year-old's signature. The striker has scored 10 goals in 27 outings for his temporary employers.

- Brazilian side Gremio are set to slap a huge asking price on prized asset Everton in an attempt to fend off interest from Arsenal and AC Milan, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old is set to sign a new contract with a release clause of €80 million.

- Stuttgart have reportedly blocked the proposed sale of midfielder Santiago Ascacibar to Estudiantes. The 22-year-old had looked set to return to his boyhood club after becoming unsettled in Germany, but now looks set to stay in the Bundesliga, although the Argentine transfer window remains open.

