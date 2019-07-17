Previous
Transfer Talk: Barcelona scouting Napoli duo Koulibaly, Fabian

The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January! Click here to view the latest transfers, and keep up to date with the newest gossip below.

All the major completed transfers | European transfer review

Barca scout casts eye on Napoli pair

Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal was spotted in attendance at the Stadio Via del Mare to watch Napoli face Lecce in Serie A, and Spanish publication Marca believes the Frenchman was there to watch two potential transfer targets.

Reports claim the La Liga champions are keeping tabs on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as well as his colleague Kalidou Koulibaly, as Barca prepare to make moves for targets following their worst start to a league season in 25 years.

Spaniard Ruiz -- known simply as Fabian -- has emerged as a serious target after impressive form for Napoli saw the 23-year-old receive a full call-up to the Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers this summer. Koulibaly, meanwhile, has been on the Catalan radar for some time, and has risen up the shopping list after Ernesto Valverde's side missed out on the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Will this pair of Napoli stars be plying their trade at Camp Nou in the future?

Juve need huge capital increase to balance books

Reports in Calciomercato claim Juventus need to make capital gains worth €300 million in order to balance the books for financial fair play -- down partly to the fee and wages splashed out on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Financial reports from the club show an increase in transfer expenditure over the last four seasons has led to a huge hole in the club's operating costs, and it is now looking more certain than ever that the Serie A champions will need to sell a number of their high profile stars to restore financial parity.

Paulo Dybala appears to be the most likely to leave Turin, with a potential sale value of around €100 million, while the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic have all been linked with moves over the summer, and could be nudged towards the Juve exit door to raise funds.

Inter to cash in on Gabigol

Inter Milan outcast Gabriel Barbosa is banging in the goals while on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo, and Tuttosport claims the Nerazzurri will cash in on the 23-year-old in January, with a string of European clubs interested in the forward.

The Brazilian known as Gabigol has spent the past 18 months on loan in his homeland with Santos and Flamengo, and his stunning league form at the latter has seen his market value sharply rise, and a call-up the Brazilian national team has done his sell-on value no harm at all.

It initially appeared that Flamengo would complete a permanent move for the former Benfica loanee for a fee of around €19 million at the end of this year, but his great form has forced Inter to change their stance and consider options on the continent, with clubs in Spain and England keeping tabs.

Tap Ins

- Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Qatar-based Al-Gharafa have just one week left to complete protracted negotiations to sign striker Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian is free to leave the club, having struggled for game time this season.

- Reports at Sport claim Lyon legend Juninho Pernambucano recommended midfielder Arthur to the French club before the he moved to Barcelona from Gremio in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian made the switch to the Camp Nou for a fee of around €31 million.

- The agent of Napoli forward Amato Ciciretti has been speaking to the Italian press regarding his client's future, and has hinted that the 25-year-old may be on the move at the turn of the year. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan as Ascoli, but a permanent deal feel through late in the summer transfer window.

