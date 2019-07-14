Degenek on the brink of Red Star return

Previous
Real Madrid
Arsenal
ESPN3 4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Guadalajara
Atletico Madrid
ESPN3 6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Neymar, PSG

Transfer Talk: Neymar turns to Juventus for PSG exit

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Everton

Transfer Talk: Arsenal plot move for new Brazil star Everton

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Bayern back with bigger bid for Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi

Transfer Talk James Capps
Read
Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias celebrates after a win against Braga.

Transfer Talk: Arsenal to break bank for Koscielny replacement

Transfer Talk Stephen Wright
Read
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain is pictured inside the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England

LIVE Transfer Talk: Dani Alves could finally be coming to Premier League

Transfer Talk Rich Edwards
Read
Harry Maguire, lett, could move from Leicester to Man United if the Red Devils can sell Romelu Lukaku.

Transfer Talk: Man United to fund Maguire move with Lukaku sale

Transfer Talk Steve Wright
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona to open talks with United for Lindelof

Transfer Talk Richard Edwards
Read
Saint-Etienne defender Willam Saliba.

Transfer Talk: Arsenal's wishlist includes French teen prospect Saliba

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax Amsterdam at full time of his team's 1-0 win against Tottenham in the Champions League.

Transfer Talk: Juventus close to finalising move for De Ligt

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Harry Maguire picked a brilliant time to score his first goal for England.

Transfer Talk: Man Utd favourites to sign Maguire after City bow out

Transfer Talk Stephen Wright
Read

Transfer Talk: Ozil wanted by Fenerbahce to end Arsenal nightmare

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Roma look to Juve outcast Higuain

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax

Transfer Talk: Barcelona ready to pounce as De Ligt's Juve deal stalls

Transfer Talk James Capps
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Lacazette could replace Griezmann at Atletico Madrid

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Issa Diop of West Ham United

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United ready to spend £45m on Diop, £70m on Maguire

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Philippe Coutinho has been criticised since his move to Barcelona.

Transfer Talk: Liverpool open to Coutinho return?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool fighting over Bruun Larsen

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Zaha set for £80m switch to Arsenal?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Aubameyang ready to replace Lukaku at Man United?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax Amsterdam at full time of his team's 1-0 win against Tottenham in the Champions League.

Transfer Talk: Bumper €12m salary could seal De Ligt move to Juventus

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Degenek on the brink of Red Star return

Paul Mariner sifts through the latest transfer rumours, including a potential key loss for Manchester City and Keylor Navas' future at Real Madrid.
Paul Mariner rates the latest transfer rumours surrounding Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Leroy Sane, Mesut Ozil and David Neres.

Milos Degenek's Saudi Arabian adventure is coming to an end with the Socceroos defender poised to return to Serbian team Red Star Belgrade.

Degenek signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Middle East giants Al Hilal in January during Australia's Asian Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

The move came shortly before Degenek made a crucial error which led to the only goal in the host nation's shock 1-0 quarterfinal victory over the Socceroos in Al Ain. Degenek endeared himself to Al Hilal fans during a derby against rivals Al Ittihad in February, standing up to a barrage of shoes and bottles from the stands when he came close to the sidelines during a 2-0 win.

David Gallop set to stand down as FFA boss
- Socceroos need to be 'ruthless' in World Cup qualifying

But it appears his time is over with a loan move back to Red Star looming before the Serbian club's bid to make the Champions League group stages for a second successive season.

Degenek took to social media to farewell his Saudi supporters.

"I appreciate the affection and love I received from the fans for the six months," he posted on Twitter.

"I hope to meet again with you guys in the future. For now it's a goodbye and I wish you all the best."

Milos Degenek
Milos Degenek made 11 appearances for Al Hilal after joining them in January 2019.

A reply from Al Hilal's official Twitter account thanked Degenek and wished him all the best with Red Star.

It's understood Degenek's return to Serbia is a loan with an option to make the move permanent.

The news will most likely be welcomed by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold before Australia's first World Cup 2022 qualifier against Kuwait in September.

Degenek's previous stint at Red Star coincided with Champions League performances against eventual winners Liverpool, French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Italian powerhouse Napoli.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.