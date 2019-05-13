Transfer Talk: Manchester United ready raid for Barcelona's Rakitic

The Premier League transfer window is open. You can click here to review all the latest transfers and keep up to date with all the latest gossip below.

TOP STORY: Man United ready Rakitic raid

The Daily Record reports that Manchester United are working on a deal to bring Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Old Trafford.

The Croatian's future in Spain has come under question following Barca's signing of young Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and the Catalan club now needs to raise funds to balance the books and help finance further summer purchases.

World Cup finalist Rakitic has been identified by Camp Nou officials as an expendable asset, with the La Liga champions looking for around €55 million for the 31-year-old.

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

United, however, are keen to drastically lower that fee, but are willing to pay upward of €35m for the former Sevilla man. There are no concerns regarding the player's fitness, despite hitting the wrong side of 30, with Rakitic missing only nine matches through injury or illness during his five-year spell with Ernesto Valverde's side.

Juve picture Milinkovic-Savic in new-look midfield

Gazetta dello Sport writes that Juventus are set to reignite their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Serbian has had a modest season in Italy, notching five goals and a further four assists in Serie A, but Juventus reportedly are keen to reshape their midfield with more physicality and bite, with Milinkovic-Savic seemingly fitting the bill.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a string of elite European clubs for more than a year, with Juventus and Manchester United heading the potential suitors at the turn of 2018, but it now appears that the Serbia international could be part of a new-look trident in the Juve midfield, moving to Turin alongside free agent Aaron Ramsey.

News of Milinkovic-Savic's potential move to the Bianconeri could also add further fuel to speculation linking Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi with the managerial vacancy at the Serie A champions.

Kroos contract puts Pogba deal in doubt

The news of Toni Kroos' new contract at Real Madrid has placed a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba into serious doubt, according to AS.

The new deal for Germany international Kroos includes a significant pay rise, and when added to Los Blancos' considerable transfer plans, it is believed that the Madrid hierarchy are targeting prudency over big-money signings this summer.

Zinedine Zidane's other main targets are Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen, and the precarious contract situations at the two players' respective clubs places Real in a great negotiating position when it comes to thrashing out modest deals.

Pogba, meanwhile, has a contract until 2021, with United having the option of a further year, meaning that Real might need to bide their time before being able to make a move for the World Cup winner.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is plotting an ambitious move for outgoing Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata -- assuming Benitez remains at St. James' Park -- according to the Sun. Thirty-one-year-old Mata's deal is set to expire at Old Trafford, but Benitez has contractual issues of his own on Tyneside.

- Wolves and West Ham are set to do battle over the signing of Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, reports the Mail. The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff City, and the English clubs are keen to extend the Spaniard's spell in the Premier League following the Bluebirds' relegation from the top flight.

- The Sun writes that Watford have seen a £7m bid rejected by Reims for French striker Remi Oudin. Newcastle are also interested in the player dubbed "the next Robin van Persie" following the 22-year-old's goal-scoring exploits in Ligue 1 this season, with his 10 goals guiding Reims to ninth place.