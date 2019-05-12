Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich have Man City's Sane in their sights

The FC guys mention Manchester United's '99 treble winners and Arsenal's '98 side when questioning if Man City are the best team of the Premier League era.

TOP STORY: Bayern confident on Sane swoop

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are growing in confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to reports in The Mirror.

Despite a return of 16 goals in 47 appearances for the Germany international this season, it is believed that Pep Guardiola is willing to let Sane leave the club and potentially replace him with Benfica forward Joao Felix.

That has opened the door for Bayern, who are rethinking their transfer strategy following an Achilles injury to previous top target Callum Hudson-Odoi, while the departures of veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have left a glaring void in the Munich ranks.

And a prominent role in the Bayern side would be a big pull for 23-year-old Sane, who has found himself out of the City side for much of the season, with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva being largely preferred in the wide midfield berths.

Chelsea resigned to cash in on Hazard

Eden Hazard looks set to finally seal his dream move to Real Madrid, with the Daily Mail claiming Chelsea are now prepared to sell the Belgian, despite an incoming transfer ban.

The 28-year-old Hazard has just a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning he could leave for nothing in the summer of 2020, and such a move would deal a severe blow to Chelsea's hopes of remaining in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Chelsea have been trying to convince the former Lille forward to extend his stay in west London since the turn of the year, and were prepared to offer a hugely lucrative deal to make him one of the world's highest-paid players, but Hazard's desire to work under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu has proven to be the deciding factor in negotiations.

It is believed an £87 million fee will be enough to secure a deal for Chelsea's highest goal scorer this season.

PSG set for midfield revamp

Reports in Calciomercato claim Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Napoli schemer Allan, as manager Thomas Tuchel prepares to reshape his midfield after an uninspiring first season in the French capital.

Critics have lamented a lack of midfield prowess in the Parisians' fruitless quest for Champions League glory, and the Ligue 1 champions have identified Kante as the ideal midfield destroyer, while Brazilian Allan is seen as versatile enough to occupy both a deep-lying playmaker role and play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Financial Fair Play implications could halt PSG's plans to sign both players in the summer, and the Italian publication believes that should the French giants make a move for Allan, then Serie A champions Juventus will subsequently jump the queue for Kante, who they see as the ideal partner for incoming Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Tap Ins

- The Daily Mail claims Vincent Kompany's return to Anderlecht as player-manager is set to be the first step toward the Belgian side becoming a partner club of the Premier League champions. Such a move would see Anderlecht potentially land loan deals for City's rising stars.

- Newcastle United are plotting a move for Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes, but must fight off competition from West Ham for the Brazilian's signature. The Mirror claims Serie A side Lazio are also in the chase for the 17-goal striker, who has also notched 10 assists in the Belgian league this season.

- Premier League sides Everton and Wolves head up a host of clubs in the race to sign Benfica full-back Andre Almeida. The 28-year-old has racked up a dozen assists to help his side to the Portuguese league title.

- Ignazio Abate has played his last game at AC Milan after 10 years at the San Siro, and Calciomercato has linked the former Italy international with a move to MLS side LA Galaxy. A move to Los Angeles would see Abate reunited with former Rossoneri teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.