LIVE Transfer Talk: De Ligt to Barca could stall over €14m agent fee for Raiola

With the transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs set to open soon -- find out when the Premier League transfer window opens -- rest assured that Transfer Talk is scouring the world's media and setting correspondents loose to see what is on the agenda.

TOP STORY: Barca's De Ligt deal hits agent commission hitch

Matthijs de Ligt's impending move from Ajax to Barcelona is on hold due to concerns raised by agent Mino Raiola over how much commission he will earn as part of the deal.

Marca claims a €70 million transfer fee has already been agreed to by the two clubs, but Raiola, who was recently given a three-month ban in Italy, is reportedly demanding a whopping €14m for brokering the deal, which would represent a huge commission payout in comparison to other deals throughout Europe.

The usual cut for agents in transfer dealings tends to be within the range of 5-10 percent, and with Raiola looking for around double that, it has left the rumoured move in peril.

This latest development has now left the door ajar for other potential suitors to move for De Ligt, with Raiola hoping a more lucrative deal will be put on the table from elsewhere to fulfill his fiscal needs.

LIVE BLOG

08.40 BST: Eden Hazard vowed to try and sign off with a trophy if the Europa League final proves to be his last game at Chelsea after scoring the winning penalty in a dramatic shootout win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told ESPN that Hazard wants his desired summer transfer to Real Madrid finalised as soon as possible, but after the match the Belgian refused to confirm if the Europa League final will be his last match for Chelsea.

"If it's my last game I will try to do everything for this club to win a trophy," Hazard told BT Sport. "In my mind I don't know yet. I don't think about that. I'm only thinking about winning something for this club and this squad."

08.00 BST: Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has enlisted super agent Jorge Mendes in his bid to leave the Bernabeu this summer, according to AS, with Thibaut Courtois is expected to be Zinedine Zidane's No. 1 next season.

Navas, 32, has reportedly turned to Portuguese agent Mendes -- whose clients include Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and David De Gea -- with the brief of securing him a move to the Premier League. Also reported target of FC Porto and Paris Saint-Germain, the Costa Rica international has started in only nine league games for Madrid this season.

Navas, who was close to leaving Madrid for Manchester United in the summer of 2015 in swap deal that would have seen De Gea move the other way, is tied to Los Blancos until June 2020.

PAPER TALK (by James Capp): Conte at centre of Serie A managerial merry-go-round

Inter Milan want former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to take the managerial reigns at the San Siro next season, but Calciomercato believes the Italian is sitting tight and hoping for an offer to take over from Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of last season, and has been linked with a string of elite European clubs, but the Nerazzurri want him to take over from current boss Luciano Spalletti -- if they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Not only do Inter need to finish in the top four of Serie A, they must also hope that the league champions don't come calling for Conte, who would reportedly prefer a move to Turin.

Allegri has been linked with the managerial post at Paris Saint-Germain, with boss Thomas Tuchel overseeing a poor run of form in recent weeks in the French capital and another knockout-round exit from the Champions League.

Arsenal after Ayoze -- but face Inter interest

Arsenal have joined Inter Milan in the race to sign Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez, according to a report in The Sun.

The Spaniard has registered a career-high 12 Premier League goals this season, and after five years at St James' Park, he has admitted that he may be tempted by a move elsewhere.

With Arsenal manager Unai Emery under a brief to pursue low-cost signings this summer, he has now added compatriot Perez to his list of targets, alongside Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth and Lille's Nicolas Pepe.

It is believed a fee of around £25m would be enough to secure a deal for former Tenerife striker Perez, despite an uninspiring record of 32 goals in 141 Premier League games.

Tap-ins

- Marca claims Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is set to ditch full-back Santiago Arias after just one season at the club. Napoli wait in the wings for a deal, and Atleti are confident that despite the player's disappointing first season in La Liga they can still make a profit on the €10m fee they spent 12 months ago.

- AC Milan officials have made contact with Nice to find out how much they need to pay for star forward Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports from Calciomercato. Rossoneri directors Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are keen to bring down the French club's €35m valuation, while also fighting off competition from Borussia Dortmund for the player's signature.

- The Sun claims Stoke City are plotting an ambitious swoop for Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie. The Scotland international has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park, but Potters boss Nathan Jones is reportedly keen to splash a chunk of his sizable summer budget on a deal for the former Bournemouth man.