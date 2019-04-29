LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern to launch fresh bid for Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol looks ahead to Liverpool's summer to discuss whether James Maddison, Declan Rice and more will slot in well at Anfield.

TOP STORY: Bayern set to launch fresh bid for Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have been encouraged by Callum Hudson-Odoi's comeback from a ruptured Achilles, with the forward set to return from surgery quicker than previously expected.

Latest assessments suggest that Hudson-Odoi could be back in action in just four to five months, which will be music to the ears of the German giants who were intent on bringing the England man to the Bundesliga this summer. The original assessment suggested that he would be out of action for more than six months after he suffered the shocking blow a fortnight ago.

But now The Sun report that Hudson-Odoi could soon be on Bayern's radar again. They missed out signing him for a huge £35m in January, but with the player now potentially looking to be fit shortly after the start of next season, Bayern could soon be back. Waving their cheque book with abandon.

09.41 BST: Franck Ribery has refused to rule out signing for former Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel at A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The former France international will be leaving Bayern after 12 seasons with the club in the summer.

08.55 BST: Porto are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer. Porto want a replacement for Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who is out indefinitely after suffering a heart attack last week.

Navas has started in only nine league games for Madrid and has fierce competition with Thibaut Courtois for the number one spot and faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu. The 32-year-old, who was close to leaving Madrid for Manchester United in the summer of 2015 in swap deal that would have seen David De Gea move the other way, is tied to Los Blancos until June 2020.

According to Record, Porto are not the only club monitoring Navas, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the Madrid goalkeeper. Cadena Cope claim that Navas has no intention of leaving Madrid this summer and that his intention is to remain and fight for a starting place with Courtois. Navas has the support of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane to remain at the club.

08.20 BST: AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo has confirmed they will not be investing heavily in the transfer market this summer. The Rossoneri look set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League and after investing €35m in Lucas Paqueta and a similar amount in Krzysztof Piatek in the winter, Leonardo says they must now tighten the purse strings.

"We're not in an easy situation," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We have to adhere to certain parameters within a short period of time [for Financial Fair Play]. Certainly a lot will depend on whether we qualify for the Champions League or not and we're not going to be dismantling the squad, but certainly there won't be major investments either.

"We've already made investments, though, like Piatek and Paqueta. These were all studied over time and I think it's normal that you work out bit by bit what you can do, but the certainty is we won't be making any major investments in the summer."

Milan are three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta with three games of the season remaining and are currently on course for a place in the Europa League again next season.

PAPER TALK (by Richard Edwards): The Real deal? Mbappe set for capital move

Real Madrid -- no doubt backing in the afterglow of Barcelona's humiliation at Anfield -- are hoping to give Bernabeu regulars hope for next season by shelling out a ludicrous amount of cash on French prodigy Kylian Mbappe.

According to France Football, Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to sanction a record-busting splurge on the Frenchman, with the club's offer for the Paris Saint-Germain striker topping the outrageous €222 million that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Whether PSG will flog their man, though, remains to be seen. The club have built their team around someone who represents the future of the French national side and very much see him as the man who can deliver the European dominance that they crave. With the shadow of FFP hanging over them, however, the money on offer from Madrid might be too good to turn down.

Babel fishing for Turkey return

After the astonishing events at Anfield it would be remiss to have Transfer Talk without a Merseyside link.

So praise be for the The Sun which reports that ex-Anfield favourite Ryan Babel -- now 32 -- is set for a Premier League exit from Fulham following the club's relegation from the top flight.

The paper report that the Dutch star, who arrived at Fulham from Besiktas in January, is set to flee London and head back to Turkey.

Although this time he's off to Galatasaray, not the Istanbul club that he called home for two seasons before heading to Craven Cottage. Babel is unlikely to be the only star to vacate the Championship-bound club this summer after a disastrous season by the Thames. Mind you, Galatasaray won't need to break the bank to bring him back to Turkey as his contract expires at the Cottage this summer. Meaning that the Turkish giants can snap him up for free.

- Vincent Kompany has potentially had a decisive say in the ultimate destination of the Premier League title and now The Guardian report that playing time could play a massive role in whether the Belgian remains at the club next season. The club are potentially willing to offer the talisman a new one-year deal but Kompany wants reassurance that he will play more than a bit-part role as City (potentially) look to secure three titles in three years.

- Gareth Bale is no longer part of Real Madrid's plans -- but his exorbitant wages could prevent him from leaving the Spanish giants, even though the club are intent on ditching him sooner rather than later. Marca report that Madrid want him gone by the time they head on their preseason tour in July. But that Bale's €17m a year wages are a major stumbling block.