Transfer Talk: Manchester United plan new era with arrival of Juventus' Dybala

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits some of his Man United players have played their last game for the club.

With the transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs set to open soon -- find out exactly when the Premier League transfer window opens -- rest assured that Transfer Talk is scouring the world's media and setting correspondents loose to see what is on the agenda. You can click here to review all the latest transfers.

TOP STORY: Man United plan new era around Dybala

A busy summer full of comings and goings is expected at Old Trafford, and Calciomercato suggests that Paulo Dybala will be one of the people arriving at Manchester United when the transfer window opens.

Dybala, 25, has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Juventus, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer has contributed to less minutes and goal for the Argentina international. Dybala's 10 goals in all competitions across 39 matches pales in comparison to the 22 he scored in 33 Serie A matches alone in 2017-18.

And the report says United "have made contact with Juventus over an £85 million swoop" with the Bianconeri ready to sell ahead of an overhaul for the former Premier League juggernauts.

Questions are already swirling around the Romelu Lukaku's future with Man United, which could clear the way for Dybala to become the new center piece in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack after the club missed out on the Champions League in the final weeks of the Premier League season.

Rumours in the transfer mill suggest Paulo Dybala could be swapping Turin for Manchester this summer.

Pogba to push for dream Real move

Speaking of Old Trafford comings and goings, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is willing to force through a move to Real Madrid this summer, but the World Cup winner's club must first significantly lower their £160m valuation.

United's failure to qualify for the Champions League has further intensified Pogba's desire to leave Old Trafford, but the Red Devils have already publicly declared that they will not be selling their prized asset this summer.

The United rhetoric has done little to deter either Pogba or Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are banking on the Frenchman agitating for a move in order to drive his price down.

It is believed that Madrid are willing to pay around £120m for the former Juventus man, which would represent a small profit on the deal that brought Pogba back to the Premier League from Serie A.

Spurs and Toffees to take a chance on Lo Celso

Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are leading the chase to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to the Sun.

The Argentina international is currently on loan at the La Liga side from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and his temporary side have already triggered a clause to make the deal permanent.

But The Sun claims that Lo Celso's great form has led to Betis considering the option of cashing in on the 23-year-old as soon as the ink has dried on his permanent contract.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the lookout for a new midfielder, following the departure of Mousa Dembele in January, while the future of playmaker Christian Eriksen remains in doubt.

A move for Lo Celso is set to be part of a major summer overhaul at the north London club, with chairman Daniel Levy set to give Pochettino a bumper transfer kitty.

Tap Ins

- Real Madrid's search for a new goalkeeper continues, and reports in Marca claims Zinedine Zidane has now set his sights on Las Palmas youngster Josep Martinez. The former Barcelona youth product has just over a year remaining on his contract in Gran Canaria, meaning he will be available for a modest fee.

- Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo looks set to be axed by the club just a year after signing from Valencia, reports Calciomercato. The Portugal international has suffered a loss of form and confidence in recent months after a series of injuries, and boss Massimiliano Allegri has now run out of patience.

- Athletic Bilbao winger Markel Susaeta has rejected the offer of a new contract and will leave the club this summer, ending a 22-year association with his boyhood side, reports AS. The one-cap Spain international joined the Basque club as a 10-year-old in 1997.