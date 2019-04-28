LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United plan new era with arrival of Juventus' Dybala

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits some of his Man United players have played their last game for the club.

With the transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs set to open soon -- find out when the Premier League transfer window opens -- rest assured that Transfer Talk is scouring the world's media and setting correspondents loose to see what is on the agenda. You can click here to review all the latest transfers.

TOP STORY: Man United plan new era around Dybala

A busy summer full of comings and goings is expected at Old Trafford, and Calciomercato suggest that Paulo Dybala will be one of the people arriving at Manchester United when the transfer window opens.

Dybala, 25, has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Juventus, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer has contributed to fewer minutes and goals for the Argentina international. Dybala's 10 goals in all competitions across 39 matches pales in comparison to the 22 he scored in 33 Serie A matches alone in 2017-18.

And the report says United "have made contact with Juventus over an £85 million swoop" with the Bianconeri ready to sell ahead of an overhaul for the former Premier League juggernauts.

Questions are already swirling around the Romelu Lukaku's future with Man United, which could clear the way for Dybala to become the new centre piece in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack after the club missed out on the Champions League in the final weeks of the Premier League season.

LIVE BLOG

15.47 BST: Diego Godin has agreed a three-year contract worth €6.75 million-a-year with Inter Milan, sources from the club have told ESPN FC.

The Uruguay international bid an emotional farewell to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday afternoon, after confirming he would end his nine-year spell with the club -- but did not mention his next destination.

However, sources at Inter have told ESPN FC he will sign a three-year deal with the Milan side. Godin, 33, had been offered a two-year contract by Atletico, but rejected it as he had already given his word to the Nerazzurri.

15:00 BST: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is interested in joining Barcelona when his contract runs out in the summer, according to Sport.

Mata's deal ends at the end of the season, and the Catalan club could be tempted to make the deal as it's on a free transfer.

13.51 BST: Barcelona still have work to do to get a deal for Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt over the line despite the optimism they had one month ago, sources have told ESPN FC.

Barca had grown confident of landing De Ligt this summer after striking a loose agreement with him in March, but his agent Mino Raiola is now trying to get the Catalan club back to the negotiating table.

The interest in the Netherlands international -- Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United have all been linked -- and Ajax's run in the Champions League have led Raiola to suggest that the previous pact is no longer suitable.

12.59 BST: Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in Leicester defender Harry Maguire, sources have told ESPN FC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster every area of his squad during the summer transfer window and Maguire, a target for Jose Mourinho 12 months ago, is a candidate to boost United's options at the back.

Maguire, 26, was one of the few centre-backs both Mourinho and the recruitment team agreed was a suitable target last summer but United were priced out of a move by Leicester who valued the England international at close to £80 million.

12.02 BST: It looks like Manchester United is one destination off the table for Matthijs de Ligt as The Mirror are reporting he rejected a move to Old Trafford.

The Ajax captain is a target for every top team in Europe including Barcelona and Juventus.

However, despite United offering De Ligt £250,000-a-week, the Netherlands international has said he is not interest in the move.

11.05 BST: Manchester City will hold contract talks with Vincent Kompany at the end of the season with his dramatic winner against Leicester City potentially coming in his final game at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old defender scored a 70th minute winner on Monday as City moved back a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. They need to win their final game at Brighton to secure a second successive league title.

Kompany is City's longest-serving player, having joined in August 2008, but his contract runs out at the end of the season -- and ESPN FC has been told that there is a willingness from both the club and the player to agree a new deal. However talks are on hold until after the FA Cup final on May 18.

10.09 BST: ICYMI -- Sources have told ESPN that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is willing to force through a move to Real Madrid this summer, but the World Cup winner's club must first significantly lower their £160m valuation.

United's failure to qualify for the Champions League has further intensified Pogba's desire to leave Old Trafford, but the Red Devils have already publicly declared that they will not be selling their prized asset this summer.

The United rhetoric has done little to deter either Pogba or Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are banking on the Frenchman agitating for a move in order to drive his price down.

It is believed that Madrid are willing to pay around £120m for the former Juventus man, which would represent a small profit on the deal that brought Pogba back to the Premier League from Serie A.

09.47 BST: Antonio Conte has ruled out Roma as a possible destination next season, although he said there is a "60 percent probability" that he will be working in Serie A.

Conte has been out of work since being released from his contract by Chelsea last summer and his name has been linked with several clubs, including AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Juventus in Italy. However, the Giallorossi are not an option for him.

"I fell in love with the capital when I was there for two years as Italy coach, and you can feel the passion at the Stadio Olimpico, but today the conditions for me coaching there do not exist," Conte told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Sooner or later, though."

To Mediaset, Conte added: "There's a good chance [that I will coach in Italy], just like there's a good chance I'll coach abroad, but there's also the possibility I won't coach at all. There is a 60 percent probability that it will be Italy, 30 percent abroad and 10 percent that I'm left waiting."

08.50 BST: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has notified Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente that he does not count on their services for next season, according to Marca's front page.

Bale was not even named as a substitute for Madrid's 3-2 win over Villarreal at the weekend. The 29-year-old has struggled to win over the support of the fans in his six-year stint at Real Madrid. The Wales international is tied to Madrid until June 2022. Bale has scored eight goals and set up three more in 29 league appearances for Madrid, 21 as a starter.

Dani Ceballos, 22, has started in 13 league games this season for Madrid while injuries have limited Marcos Llorente to just five league starts.

08.10 BST: Eden Hazard is considering handing in a transfer request in order to push through his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet's front-page story this morning claims that, with Chelsea refusing to budge from their valuation of more than €100m for the 28-year-old forward, Hazard may officially demand an exit to give the Stamford Bridge hierarchy little choice other than the let him go.

However, AS adds that this remains a last resort for Hazard, who the report says still has gratitude for the club where has spent seven years and won two Premier League titles.

PAPER TALK (by James Capps)

Liverpool to move for Neres

Ajax are certainly going to lose a few players this summer -- including Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong -- but one could be winger David Neres.

The Brazilian has caught the eye of Chelsea and Arsenal, while Liverpool have now joined the race, according to The Sun.

Ajax signed Neres for £13m from Sao Paulo in 2016, so make a hefty profit if they do sell for a reported £35m.

Spurs and Toffees to take a chance on Lo Celso

Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are leading the chase to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to the Sun.

The Argentina international is currently on loan at the La Liga side from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and his temporary side have already triggered a clause to make the deal permanent.

But The Sun claims that Lo Celso's great form has led to Betis considering the option of cashing in on the 23-year-old as soon as the ink has dried on his permanent contract.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the lookout for a new midfielder, following the departure of Mousa Dembele in January, while the future of playmaker Christian Eriksen remains in doubt.

A move for Lo Celso is set to be part of a major summer overhaul at the north London club, with chairman Daniel Levy set to give Pochettino a bumper transfer kitty.

Tap Ins

- Real Madrid's search for a new goalkeeper continues, and reports in Marca claims Zinedine Zidane has now set his sights on Las Palmas youngster Josep Martinez. The former Barcelona youth product has just over a year remaining on his contract in Gran Canaria, meaning he will be available for a modest fee.

- Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo looks set to be axed by the club just a year after signing from Valencia, reports Calciomercato. The Portugal international has suffered a loss of form and confidence in recent months after a series of injuries, and boss Massimiliano Allegri has now run out of patience.

- Athletic Bilbao winger Markel Susaeta has rejected the offer of a new contract and will leave the club this summer, ending a 22-year association with his boyhood side, reports AS. The one-cap Spain international joined the Basque club as a 10-year-old in 1997.