Transfer Talk: David De Gea likelier to remain at Manchester United as Gianluigi Buffon to stay on at PSG

Buffon to stay put, so same for De Gea?

Despite his side's dramatic, late exit from the Champions League against Manchester United on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a contract extension in the French capital, according to reports in Italy.

Should the 41-year-old increase his stay for another year, with the option of a third year next summer, that would represent good news for Manchester United, who would be increasingly confident of keeping their own stopper, David De Gea.

PSG were one of several top clubs monitoring De Gea's contract situation, but with Les Parisiens out of the picture and contract talks reported to be going better than they were in January, the odds on the Spaniard staying in Manchester will surely shorten.

Conte set for Old Lady return?

Antonio Conte could be back in the Juventus hot seat this summer, if you believe reports from the Express.

Conte has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea last summer, and with current Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri set to leave at the end of this season, Conte could be in line for a dramatic return alongside club legend Andrea Pirlo. The Express says Juve's plan is for Pirlo, who was central to Conte's reign, to work as Conte's No. 2.

Conte, whose relationship with club president Andrea Agnelli is believed to have improved since their fallout five years ago, won three Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014 during his last stint in Turin.

Barcelona join race for De Ligt

Barcelona have expressed their interest in highly rated Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, according to radio station SER Catalunya.

Manchester United have long admired the central defender, but it appears that Barca are looking to reunite De Ligt with summer signing Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong, who returned to Ajax on loan, and De Ligt both starred as the Dutch side stunned Real Madrid in a 4-1 win at the Bernebeu in midweek, and Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that the latter is firmly in his club's sights: "His name is on the table," Bartomeu said.

Barca moved quickly to sign De Jong last summer to prevent any of their rivals from stealing a march to his signature, and they might think the same tactic could work this time.

Tap-ins

-- AC Milan have revealed that €60 million could be the figure that sees captain Alessio Romagnoli leave the San Siro this summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are reluctant to lose their talisman, but Manchester United are keen on signing the 24-year-old to bolster their defence.

-- Jose Mourinho's name has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Santiago Solari in the wake of Real Madrid's run of four consecutive defeats. However, former Madrid chief Ramon Calderon has urged the club to steer clear of the Portuguese boss because of "the damage" he did in his first spell.

-- Meanwhile, the Independent suggests that Jurgen Klopp is Madrid's first choice. They believe the current Liverpool supremo tops a shortlist including Max Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino.

-- Tottenham Hotspur are starting their search for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' successor, says Calciomercato. The Italian website is suggesting Lazio's Albanian keeper Thomas Strakosha is the man to fill the Frenchman's very large shoes. However, Lazio are said to be reluctant to let their custodian go.

-- With several clubs eyeing a move for Salomon Rondon this summer, it has been revealed that his price tag will depend on West Bromwich Albion's fortunes in their quest for promotion. Newcastle are keen to keep their lone star, and he could cost £16.5 million if the Baggies fail to go up, reports the Express & Star. That fee would rise if Darren Moore's men manage to escape from the Championship.