LIVE Transfer Talk: Bale agent's talk has Premier League clubs on alert

Craig Burley calls on personal experience to explain how constant booing from Real Madrid fans is affecting Gareth Bale's struggles.

The transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs is closed, but click here for all the deals, and keep track of who has joined the big boys. Transfer Talk will continue to scour the world's media and set correspondents loose to see what's on the agenda for the summer.

TOP STORY: Bale agent has English clubs on red alert

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has English clubs salivating over the prospect of landing the Welshman after he told ESPN FC that Real Madrid fans are "a disgrace."

Bale was booed off at the Bernabeu on Saturday night as they lost to Barcelona for the second time in quick succession and Barnett's outburst, in which he said Real fans "should be ashamed of themselves," will only serve to enhance the already growing rumours about Bale's future.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with Bale in recent months. And with the Welshman seemingly taking the brunt of the flack from the Bernabeu faithful, a result of Los Blancos dropping to third place and 12 points behind rivals Barca, he may decide to start afresh where he's more appreciated.

However, the Sun disagree; they're suggesting Bale won't be returning to England, purely because they believe no club can afford his £650,000-a-week wages.

LIVE BLOG

11.40 GMT: The City Football Group, the parent company of Premier League champions Manchester City, have laid out plans to add a team in India by the end of 2019. How will an Indian club seek to benefit from this association? Debayan Sen explains.

11.22 GMT: Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has signed a three-year contract extension with the German champions that will keep him at the club until 2023, Bayern said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Germany international, who spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim after joining Bayern, is enjoying a fine first campaign in Munich, having scored six league goals and set up another two.

"Serge is one of our young, wild ones and an important part of the future FC Bayern," said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. "We are convinced that we will have a lot of fun in the future with him."

10.55 GMT: Atletico Madrid have stepped up interest in Porto defender Alex Telles to replace Filipe Luis, whose contract expires at the end of the season. AS claim that Telles has a €40m release clause, so at least Atletico know how much they will need to spend.

10.31 GMT: AS reports that Juventus are leading the race for coveted youngster Joao Felix.

Felix, 19, was promoted to Benfica's first team at the start of the season and has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid and Manchester United are tracking the attacking midfielder but evidently Juve are keen to pair the 'new Ronaldo' with the actual Ronaldo for a season or two.

09.57 GMT: Who will become the first £100m English footballer? Well, the Daily Telegraph reckon that Manchester United are "ready to battle Paris St-Germain for Jadon Sancho in a tug-of-war."

Sancho seems to be the top target for both now, having joined Dortmund from Man City for around £8m in summer 2017. But if United land him, the paper claims "any move for the teenage England winger would raise fresh doubts over the future of Alexis Sanchez."

09.02 GMT: Giovani dos Santos' contract with the LA Galaxy was bought out last week but the former Barcelona and Tottenham forward won't be heading to Liga MX and sources close to the player have told ESPN he could make a move to China.

08.30 GMT: Italian outlet Calciomercato says that Arsenal have expressed a firm interest in Roma youngster Cengiz Under, with scouts ready to watch the forward for the second time later this month.

Under has a contract until 2022 with Roma pretty firm on their price for the 22-year-old Turkey international of €30m. Over you to Arsenal.

PAPER TALK (By Nick Judd)

Rodgers will have to break record to land Tielemans

New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will have to smash the club's transfer record if he's to land loan star Youri Tielemans on a permanent deal from Monaco, reports the Telegraph.

Tielemans joined the Foxes on deadline day in January in a deal that saw Adrien Silva move in the other direction. Twenty-one-year-old Tielemans has now played four times for Leicester, setting up goals from Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy in the last two games.

Monaco are believed to have asked for £40 million for the Belgian, a fee that would shatter the Foxes' previous purchase, the £28m they spent on striker Islam Slimani.

Rodgers may feel he can get a better deal if he can tempt the French club into taking Silva on a permanent basis. Silva has played all five matches for Monaco, and has starred for Leonardo Jadim.

Juventus hold the Kai to signing Havertz?

Italian champions elect Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign in-form attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, reports Calciomercato.

Havertz has scored 12 goals and added seven assists this season, imperious form that has seen him attract the attention of Europe's biggest clubs. Arsenal have reportedly been watching the 19-year-old for some time with a view to him replacing Mesut Ozil. However, the Gunners now face competition from both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Havertz is in his third season in the Leverkusen first team and is revelling since his move from the centre of midfield to a more attacking role. He is tall, quick and has an eye for goal.

Havertz was recently described by Germany coach Joachim Low as one of the "most talented players in Germany."

Tap-ins

- Calciomerato also state that Hannover 96 are interested in signing Arsenal attacker Takuma Asano. The 24-year-old joined the German club on a season-long loan in the summer and now the Bundesliga side are looking to make the move permanent, despite Asano failing to score in his 12 appearances so far.

- Tiemoue Bakayoko is keen to stay at AC Milan beyond the end of this season, he has told France Football. The 24-year-old told the French publication that he felt it was Chelsea's decision to let him go on loan, not Maurizio Sarri's, but says he's now happy at the San Siro and hoping to settle in Gennaro Gattuso's side.

- Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Notts County youngster Kion Etete after he scored twice in a trial match against West Ham United at the weekend, report the Daily Mail. Etete signed his first professional contract with the Magpies in November last year and was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in January, but Spurs are said to be keen on the pacy 17-year-old.