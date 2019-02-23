Transfer Talk: Luis Suarez tells Liverpool to buy £35 million-rated Maxi Gomez

Liverpool's front three missed a slew of chances against Everton as Manchester City consolidate their lead atop the Premier League table. Liverpool's front three missed a slew of chances against Everton as Manchester City consolidate their lead atop the Premier League table. ESPN FC's Steve Nicol laments Liverpool's missed chances and inability to find a way to win when they're not at their very best. Jurgen Klopp gets into a lighthearted exchange with an Everton ball boy as he leaves the pitch following Liverpool's draw at Everton. Jurgen Klopp says he's felt worse after draws as he reflects on Liverpool's missed chances and dropped points at rivals Everton.

The transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs is closed, but click here for all the deals, and keep track of who has joined the big boys. Transfer Talk will continue to scour the world's media and set correspondents loose to see what's on the agenda for the summer.

Liverpool to the Maxi

They may have drawn a blank in the Merseyside derby but Liverpool are hoping to go large by splashing the cash on Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez.

And if the move pays off then Klopp's title chasers could have Luis Suarez to thank -- so says the Sun.

Liverpool are likely to be fighting it out for Gomez's signature with Chelsea, who are also eyeing the Uruguayan star, who scored 17 La Liga goals last season.

He still has three years to run on his Celta Vigo contract but £35 million should be enough to tempt him to Anfield -- and Liverpool should find themselves in pole position, particularly after Suarez put in a good word for his former club.

Luis Suarez has alerted his former club Liverpool to the talents of fellow countryman Maxi Gomez.

Bundesliga scouts set for English invasion

In an otherwise quiet evening of transfer speculation, the Sun is also reporting that the great and the good of German youth football have pencilled in a Friday date night at this week's under-18 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea and the under-23 match between Chelsea and Manchester City that takes place later that day.

The paper suggests that scouts from every single Bundesliga club will be present when the juniors face off against each other, as they desperately try to unearth the next Jadon Sancho -- who has taken the German top flight by storm this season.

Transfers

How a transfer works With help from former Tottenham and Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli, we show you a step-by-step guide to a transfer.

Chelsea transfer ban explained FIFA have banned Chelsea for a period of two transfer windows. But what did they do wrong and how will the punishment play out?

Watch live games, ESPN FC TV and MLS Rewind on ESPN+ in the U.S.

LIVE: Latest from Transfer Talk

FC Exclusives

- Real, Arsenal eye Ajax's Tagliafico - Quaresma not Toronto FC target - Rakitic's future uncertain, United links - De Gea's £90m deal being delayed - Real, United tracking 'new Ronaldo'

Arsenal and Chelsea play on Friday morning at the Shenley Training Centre, while Chelsea's under-23 side take on Manchester City at Aldershot in the evening.

It's a double-header that has proved too good for Bundesliga scouts to turn down, which is good news for Easyjet but not great news for clubs who increasingly fear that their young stars will leave these shores to head to Germany.

Tap-ins

- Milan are preparing a raid for Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, according Calciomercato, which reports that the Italian giants are readying a big money bid for a player who has been in sensational form for for the Neroverdi this season.

- Calciomercato also reports that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis will do anything he can to keep Kalidou Koulibaly at the club -- despite intense interest from Manchester United and Juventus. The website quotes a report from Il Bianconero that Juve are convinced that Koulibaly is the player they need. But getting one over on the Napoli president will be easier said than done.

- The Sun (via the Express) is claiming that Leeds could be honing in on Liverpool's Harry Wilson -- but only if the Yorkshire side get promoted to the Premier League. Currently on loan, Wilson has been in sparkling form for Frank Lampard's Derby, which makes it little surprise that he has emerged as a target for Marcelo Bielsa. It is unlikely that Liverpool will let him go without a fight, though.