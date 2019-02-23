Transfer Talk: Luis Suarez tells Liverpool to buy £35 million-rated Maxi Gomez
Liverpool to the Maxi
They may have drawn a blank in the Merseyside derby but Liverpool are hoping to go large by splashing the cash on Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez.
And if the move pays off then Klopp's title chasers could have Luis Suarez to thank -- so says the Sun.
Liverpool are likely to be fighting it out for Gomez's signature with Chelsea, who are also eyeing the Uruguayan star, who scored 17 La Liga goals last season.
He still has three years to run on his Celta Vigo contract but £35 million should be enough to tempt him to Anfield -- and Liverpool should find themselves in pole position, particularly after Suarez put in a good word for his former club.
Bundesliga scouts set for English invasion
In an otherwise quiet evening of transfer speculation, the Sun is also reporting that the great and the good of German youth football have pencilled in a Friday date night at this week's under-18 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea and the under-23 match between Chelsea and Manchester City that takes place later that day.
The paper suggests that scouts from every single Bundesliga club will be present when the juniors face off against each other, as they desperately try to unearth the next Jadon Sancho -- who has taken the German top flight by storm this season.
Arsenal and Chelsea play on Friday morning at the Shenley Training Centre, while Chelsea's under-23 side take on Manchester City at Aldershot in the evening.
It's a double-header that has proved too good for Bundesliga scouts to turn down, which is good news for Easyjet but not great news for clubs who increasingly fear that their young stars will leave these shores to head to Germany.
Tap-ins
- Milan are preparing a raid for Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, according Calciomercato, which reports that the Italian giants are readying a big money bid for a player who has been in sensational form for for the Neroverdi this season.
- Calciomercato also reports that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis will do anything he can to keep Kalidou Koulibaly at the club -- despite intense interest from Manchester United and Juventus. The website quotes a report from Il Bianconero that Juve are convinced that Koulibaly is the player they need. But getting one over on the Napoli president will be easier said than done.
- The Sun (via the Express) is claiming that Leeds could be honing in on Liverpool's Harry Wilson -- but only if the Yorkshire side get promoted to the Premier League. Currently on loan, Wilson has been in sparkling form for Frank Lampard's Derby, which makes it little surprise that he has emerged as a target for Marcelo Bielsa. It is unlikely that Liverpool will let him go without a fight, though.
