LIVE Transfer Talk: Luis Suarez tells Liverpool to buy £35 million-rated Maxi Gomez

Liverpool's front three missed a slew of chances against Everton as Manchester City consolidate their lead atop the Premier League table.

Liverpool's front three missed a slew of chances against Everton as Manchester City consolidate their lead atop the Premier League table.

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol laments Liverpool's missed chances and inability to find a way to win when they're not at their very best.

Jurgen Klopp gets into a lighthearted exchange with an Everton ball boy as he leaves the pitch following Liverpool's draw at Everton.

Jurgen Klopp says he's felt worse after draws as he reflects on Liverpool's missed chances and dropped points at rivals Everton.

The transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs is closed, but click here for all the deals, and keep track of who has joined the big boys. Transfer Talk will continue to scour the world's media and set correspondents loose to see what's on the agenda for the summer.

TOP STORY: Liverpool to the Maxi

They may have drawn a blank in the Merseyside derby but Liverpool are hoping to go large by splashing the cash on Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez.

And if the move pays off then Klopp's title chasers could have Luis Suarez to thank -- so says the Sun.

Liverpool are likely to be fighting it out for Gomez's signature with Chelsea, who are also eyeing the Uruguayan star, who scored 17 La Liga goals last season.

He still has three years to run on his Celta Vigo contract but £35 million should be enough to tempt him to Anfield -- and Liverpool should find themselves in pole position, particularly after Suarez put in a good word for his former club.

LIVE BLOG

09.15 GMT: Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara insists she is not the cause of her husband's recent issues with Inter Milan. Icardi was scrapped of the club captaincy a fortnight ago and he has not appeared for the Serie A club since, with a knee injury given as the official reason for his absence.

However, it has been claimed that Nara's weekly appearances on Mediaset, in which she has criticised club management and, prior to Icardi losing the captaincy, his teammates for not providing enough support, could be the main reason why the Argentinian continues to be on the sidelines. That is something she denied on Sunday night.

"From this studio of Tiki Taka, I've always spoken positively about Inter," she said. "Am I not even able to make positive suggestions? I told [Inter] that if my presence on Tiki Taka were in any way a problem for them, I would take a step back, but they replied that it was not a problem.

"It's not true that [Ivan] Perisic went to Mauro to complain about my words. In the end, it's always Mauro's fault. First of all it was not on that he was talking, and now it's not on that he's written a letter. People say the team has become more compact without him and now they've lost again it's also his fault."

Icardi wrote a letter on Instagram on Thursday, questioning whether club management share the respect he has for the club he captained from 2015 until last month.

08.25 GMT: Asked about constant speculation linking him with a future big-money move to Real Madrid, Neymar kept his cards close to his chest but also stressed that he is happy with Paris Saint-Germain and in France at the moment -- after chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that he will stay.

"Real is one of the biggest clubs in the world," he said. "Any player that Real are keen on would feel the lure of playing there. Today, I am very happy in Paris -- I am doing very well here. However, nobody knows the future.

"Today, I am very happy here. If I speak only about right now, I only have eyes for Paris. I am not attracted to anybody else -- I do not want to leave Paris.

"Of course, though, Real Madrid is a great team -- one of the greatest in the world, and I respect them a lot. However, I see myself in Paris today."

PAPER TALK (by Richard Edwards): Bundesliga scouts set for English invasion

In an otherwise quiet evening of transfer speculation, the Sun is also reporting that the great and the good of German youth football have pencilled in a Friday date night at this week's under-18 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea and the under-23 match between Chelsea and Manchester City that takes place later that day.

The paper suggests that scouts from every single Bundesliga club will be present when the juniors face off against each other, as they desperately try to unearth the next Jadon Sancho -- who has taken the German top flight by storm this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea play on Friday morning at the Shenley Training Centre, while Chelsea's under-23 side take on Manchester City at Aldershot in the evening.

It's a double-header that has proved too good for Bundesliga scouts to turn down, which is good news for Easyjet but not great news for clubs who increasingly fear that their young stars will leave these shores to head to Germany.

Tap-ins

- Milan are preparing a raid for Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, according Calciomercato, which reports that the Italian giants are readying a big money bid for a player who has been in sensational form for for the Neroverdi this season.

- Calciomercato also reports that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis will do anything he can to keep Kalidou Koulibaly at the club -- despite intense interest from Manchester United and Juventus. The website quotes a report from Il Bianconero that Juve are convinced that Koulibaly is the player they need. But getting one over on the Napoli president will be easier said than done.

- The Sun (via the Express) is claiming that Leeds could be honing in on Liverpool's Harry Wilson -- but only if the Yorkshire side get promoted to the Premier League. Currently on loan, Wilson has been in sparkling form for Frank Lampard's Derby, which makes it little surprise that he has emerged as a target for Marcelo Bielsa. It is unlikely that Liverpool will let him go without a fight, though.