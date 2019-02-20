Previous
Transfer Talk: Juventus could cut off Chelsea and hire Zinidine Zidane

After sending a message to his No.1 goalkeeper, ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti and the FC crew explain why Maurizio Sarri should start Kepa against Fulham.

The transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs is closed, but click here for all the deals, and keep track of who has joined the big boys. Transfer Talk will continue to scour the world's media and set correspondents loose to see what's on the agenda for the summer.

Chelsea must act fast to secure Zidane amid Juve interest

Chelsea will need to move quickly if they're to replace Maurizio Sarri with top target Zinidine Zidane, with Juventus also interested in the Frenchman's services.

The Sun are reporting that current Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has admitted he may leave in the summer even if he helps the club secure a fifth consecutive Serie A title. And that means the Old Lady are likely to want to bring 'home' Zidane, who has made no secret of his affection for the club with whom he won two Serie A titles, and who could help attract stars such as Real Madrid's Marcelo to Turin. 

Chelsea are believed to have made Zidane their top target to replace the under-pressure Sarri, and with Allegri's future unclear they may need to act sooner rather than later. Sarri had quietened rumours of his exit with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, but his future in London remains ominous.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before a charity match in June.
Zinidine Zidane's next destination could be a familiar one, as Juventus may look to replace Massimiliano Allegri with the Frenchman.

Blues open talks and hope to issue Hazard warning

Should he stay or should he go? Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard faces a similar predicament to the Clash circa 1982 as he considers his long-term future, but Le10sport are suggesting he could yet stay in London. 

Hazard has just 18 months left on his existing contract and with Chelsea inconsistent and facing consecutive transfer window bans, and amidst uncertainty over the future of manager Maurizio Sarri, many believe the Belgian will leave the club in the summer. Real Madrid is seen as his likely destination.

However, while contract talks had been put on hold, it is believed the Blues hierarchy have restarted discussions with Hazard's representatives. Much may depend on the managerial situation (see above).

The Blues have said all season that they hoped to tie Hazard down, though their offer of £300,000 hasn't seen the star commit. Hazard himself has played down any talk of staying, responding with 'we'll see' when quizzed on his next move.

We'll see, indeed.

Reds coach drops De Gea hint on Insta

Manchester United goalkeeper coach Emilio Alvarez has got fans excited at the prospect of goalkeeper David De Gea committing his long-term future to the club.

Spanish goalkeeper De Gea recently extended his existing contract by one year to ensure he stays at Old Trafford until 2020, but Alvarez's social media post, accompanied by the caption: "Friends, coffee time, excited future ahead," suggests an extension of De Gea's Manchester sojourn.

The four-time MUFC Player of the Year winner added further intrigue by commenting on the post with two top arrow emojis. Not surprisingly, United fans reacted in their thousands, many of whom put two and two together in the hope that Alvarez has inside knowledge on the situation.

United have been busy securing squad members to long-term contracts, with Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw among the most recent to sign on the dotted line. And United fans will be hoping Alvarez knows more than most, and that De Gea will ignore admiring glances from the likes of Juventus and Paris St Germain to stay at the club he joined in 2011.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer edging closer to the manager's job on a permanent basis, it is hoped the Norwegian can tie De Gea to a new £375,000-a-week deal.  

Tap-ins

- Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Trabzonspor star Abdulkadir Omur. Talksport are reporting that Liverpool scouts have been in Turkey en masse to run the rule over the 19-year-old described by many as the most talented youngster in the Super Lig. Manchester City are also rumoured to be interested in signing the midfielder.

- Manchester United target Saul Niguez has signed for the Stellar Group, the agency that represents a host of players including Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, Gareth Bale and Jordan Pickford. The Atletico Madrid star is a wanted man and his change in agency is enough for the Daily Mail to suggest he could be on the move in the summer. 

- Tottenham officials fear boss Mauricio Pochettino could leave for Real Madrid this summer now that Spurs have fallen further behind in the title race. The Sun are suggesting Pochettino may jump ship for a club likely to back him in the transfer market. 

- According to Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato), Inter Milan and Real Madrid are considering a swap deal involving Isco and Mauro Icardi. Both players have been consigned to the sidelines, prompting rumours about their future at their respective clubs beyond the current campaign. 

- Edin Dezko's long-term future at Roma is "not a priority," according to reports from Sky Sports Italia (via Calciomercato). The striker's current deal runs to June 2020, at which point he'll be 34. The Bosnian has top scored for the side ever since his arrival in 2015, but the club may feel they want someone younger to lead the line in a year's time. 

