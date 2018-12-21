Transfer Talk: Chelsea given £30m pricetag for Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels

The transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs might be closed, but they are still working tirelessly behind the scenes to line up the arrival of their next star. Transfer Talk has been scouring the world's media to see who could be heading to your club when Jan. 1 arrives.

Chelsea told to pay £30m for World Cup winner

Chelsea could be set to land a World Cup-winning centre-back in January after approaching Bayern Munich about the availability of Mats Hummels, reports The Sun.

It is claimed the Blues asked the Bundesliga champions to name their price for Hummels and were told he would cost in the region of £30 million. But Chelsea were also told they needed to move fast so Bayern had enough time to find a replacement, with The Metro claiming they have until Jan. 14 to submit an offer.

Hummels is recognised as one of the world's best centre-backs and is a five-time Bundesliga champion. However, he has only started three of the last nine league games due to a combination of injury and selection.

Man City make enquiry over Atleti man

Manchester City may be suggesting they do not expect to do any business in January but they are still working away behind the scenes, with an enquiry being made over the availability of Thomas Partey. The Manchester Evening News carried quotes from veteran journalist Ian McGarry, who is now a football operations consultant, which stated City had approached Atletico Madrid over the 25-year-old.

The midfielder, who often just goes by the name Thomas, is the latest off the Ghanaian defensive midfielder conveyor belt and has described his game in the past as being like a combination of his countryman Michael Essien and Yaya Toure. Capped 17 times by his country, he is one of Africa's best players and last season established himself as a regular for Atleti.

Arsenal join the race for rising star

There was already a lengthy list of clubs eyeing up Norwich City's talented teen Max Aarons and now Arsenal have joined the chasing pack, according to The Sunday Mirror.

The full-back only made his professional debut in August and doesn't turn 19 until next week but he is already being valued at around £15m. If the Gunners are to sign Aarons then they will need to fight off North London rivals Tottenham and also RB Leipzig, to name a couple.

Norwich have reportedly told clubs that if they hope to sign the England Under-19 international next month then the deal will only be sanctioned if he is loaned back to his current club, with the Canaries currently occupying one of the two automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Solskjaer begs United duo to stay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may only have a contract until the end of the season but that doesn't mean he isn't thinking about the long-term health of Manchester United, with the interim boss making personal pleas to David De Gea and Anthony Martial to remain at Old Trafford.

The back page of The Star on Sunday carries quotes from the former striker where he tells the duo that the grass is rarely greener away from United and they are currently at the best club in the world. Solskjaer spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, and cares deeply about the club.

Both De Gea and Martial turned down contracts before Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager earlier this month and United have had to trigger 12-month extensions to ensure both don't leave the club in the summer when their deals would have run out.

Blues could be set to offload Italy international

Lazio will look to sign Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta in January if they fail in their bid to land Mateo Darmian, according to The Sunday Mirror.

Zappacosta joined the Blues for a reported £23m plus add-ons in the summer of 2017 but was never able to establish himself in the first team. The 26-year-old, who has 13 Italy caps, has only played 18 minutes this season in the Premier League and would be allowed to leave if an acceptable offer was received.

Football Whispers' top five emerging whispers

Football Whispers' transfer algorithm gives the likelihood of rumours happening a score out of five.

Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich -- 4.2

Bayern Munich have reportedly made two offers to sign one of England's brightest prospects Callum Hudson-Odoi, the second believed to be in excess of £20m. Chelsea are said to want at least £22.5m for the 18-year-old, whose contract runs out in the summer.

Christian Pulisic to Chelsea -- 4.1

Chelsea have reportedly won the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic. The 20-year-old is wanted by several clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, and will cost in the region of £45m. Sources have told ESPN FC that the Blues have submitted a bid "north of €50 million."

Isco to Paris Saint-Germain -- 3.7

It has been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelafi has held talks with Isco's representatives over a potential move in January, with Chelsea among the clubs hoping to sign the 26-year-old Spanish midfielder.

Luis Muriel to AC Milan -- 3.2

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that Sevilla forward Luis Muriel is one of the players the club are considering signing in January. The 26-year-old is a versatile forward who is a regular for Colombia and signed from Sampdoria for around £20m in the summer of 2017.

Cesc Fabregas to Manchester City -- 1.3

One of the more bizarre rumours in recent weeks and one which seems unlikely, it has been reported that Manchester City are considering a move for Cesc Fabregas, despite their embarrassment of riches in his position and the fact he cannot get into the Chelsea team. The 31-year-old does look set to leave in January though.