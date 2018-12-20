LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Christian Pulisic set to join Chelsea next summer

The transfer window for Europe's biggest clubs might be closed, but they are still working tirelessly behind the scenes to line up the arrival of their next star. Transfer Talk has been scouring the world's media to see who could be heading to your club when Jan. 1 arrives.

TOP STORY: Chelsea and Dortmund agree on Pulisic deal

Chelsea have won the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, according to Bild. The 20-year-old United States international has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Arsenal and Liverpool also said to be interested.

The Blues, however, have seemingly gotten one over on their rivals with the German outlet reporting that Dortmund have greenlit Pulisic's departure next summer for approximately £45 million.

Pulisic has lost his place under Lucien Favre following the emergence of England international Jadon Sancho, but his arrival would come as a major boost to Chelsea.

11.05 GMT: Liverpool are not set to be in the running to sign Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic in the January window, sources have told ESPN FC.

The club currently do not have plans to sign a player in his position in upcoming transfer windows, unless circumstances significantly change.

Jurgen Klopp has Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah as his first-choice options in attack, with Xherdan Shaqiri adding depth and impressing following his £13 million arrival in the summer. All four players committed their futures to the club with long-term contracts in 2018.

09.55 GMT: Marca reckon that Cesc Fabregas will leave Chelsea for another European team at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Fabregas, who is free to talk to sides outside England about a move from Jan. 1, will reveal his destination in the coming days after seeing his playing time reduced under Maurizio Sarri following the signings of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

09.10 GMT: Ahead of the Premier League's main game of the day, Arsenal coach Unai Emery has revealed that he passed up the chance to sign Mohamed Salah while in charge of Paris Saint-Germain -- because they doubted the Egyptian was good enough to play for a top team.

Just a reminder that since joining Liverpool, Salah has scored 44 goals and set up 16 in one-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League.

PSG interested in Isco

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held talks with Isco's representatives over a potential move for the Real Madrid playmaker, as per Paris United.

Isco has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital after falling out of favour under Santiago Solari. Manchester City and Chelsea are also thought to be monitoring the 26-year-old's situation but Isco has been interested in PSG's project since 2016.

However, fellow Spaniard Jese has reportedly told his compatriot not to join the French champions.

Bayern ready offer for Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. According to the Daily Mail, the German champions are readying an opening £13m offer for the highly rated 18-year-old, who has found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Maurizio Sarri.

However, Borussia Dortmund are prepared to rival Bayern for the teenager's signature. Hudson-Odoi wants regular starting football and is "keeping an open mind" about his future, but the success of fellow England starlets Sancho and Reiss Nelson at Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach may prove advantageous for Bundesliga clubs.

Chelsea would look to include a buy-back clause if Hudson-Odoi were to leave.

Turkish giants open Fellaini talks

Fenerbahce have opened talks with Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to Takvim via Sport Witness.

According to the report, the Belgian does not feature in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and is free to leave Old Trafford.

Having been an important squad member under Jose Mourinho, the landscape at United has changed for the 31-year-old and he may join the Istanbul club despite penning a new two-year deal with the Red Devils last summer.

Solanke favouring Eagles over Seagulls

Dominic Solanke is set to turn down a permanent move to Brighton and join Crystal Palace on loan, according to The Guardian.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave Liverpool in January having failed to establish himself under Jurgen Klopp following his switch from Chelsea in 2017.

Although Brighton are keen to tie down Solanke on a permanent basis, Palace are leading the chase for the England U21 international. Chelsea have offered Palace Michy Batshuayi on loan, with the Blues keen to end his fruitless loan spell at Valencia, but Roy Hodgson is thought to favour Solanke over the Belgian.

