Transfer Talk: Manchester United target Jadon Sancho in £100m January spree

Manchester United to back Mourinho in January

There has been plenty of speculation about Jose Mourinho's future this season -- but there are no doubts about him among the Manchester United hierarchy, according to the Guardian.

It reports that Mourinho will be backed to strengthen the United squad in the winter if the right deals can be struck, with "more than £100 million potentially available" to him.

The United boss, frustrated in his summer search for another centre-half, wants a defender and a forward when transfer business gets going again and "will be supported should a player who can improve the squad become available."

It adds that although he had been interested in Leicester's Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, moves did not materialise "because the board did not believe that either was an upgrade" on the defenders already at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Mirror says United are "shock favourites to sign former Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho" as the Borussia Dortmund player attracts interest from around Europe.

Sancho has produced a succession of outstanding performances since his arrival in the Bundesliga, earning a call-up to the England squad for their most recent games.

The Mirror says that despite City having a buy-back clause in the deal that took Sancho to BVB, United are the likeliest leaders in any race for the 18-year-old.

Battle for Chelsea target Tonali hots up

Maurizio Sarri's hopes of signing Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali could be in the balance after Inter Milan sent scouts to watch him, the Sun reports.

Sarri wants to bring in Tonali, but Inter are stepping up their interest in the Italy under-19 international amid reports that Chelsea are ready to pay up to £20 million.

The Londoners scouted Tonali -- who has been compared to Andrea Pirlo -- against Padova earlier this month, but a number of other clubs remain interested.

AC Milan, Juventus, Monaco and Roma have all been linked, but Sarri "is a long-term admirer who wanted Tonali when he was coaching Napoli, and a big offer would put Chelsea at the front of the queue."

Tap-ins

-- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he wants new players, and TalkSport reports that goalkeeper Andre Onana could be one of them.

Cameroon international Onana was a target for Marseille in the summer, only for Ajax to refuse to let him leave -- and they, along with unnamed clubs from Spain, could also move for him.

-- New Aston Villa manager Dean Smith wants Villa old boy Barry Bannan to return to the club and is prepared to pay Sheffield Wednesday £8 million for him, according to the Mirror.

It reports that Smith "has identified Bannan as the player who can provide the extra creativity he feels Villa need in the middle of the park" and has made him his top January target.

-- Premier League and Championship clubs are monitoring Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, who has starred in his team's rise to the top of League One -- but he is unlikely to leave Fratton Park soon.

Brighton, Leeds and Derby are reported to be among those watching the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, but the News suggests Pompey will not let him go.