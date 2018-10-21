Transfer Talk: Manchester United target Jadon Sancho in £100m January spree

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates scoring.

Transfer Talk: Utd in race against time to keep Mata

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Man United target Sancho in £100m spree

Blog - Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
Manchester City youngster Phil Foden

Transfer Rater: Mata to Arsenal, Foden to Juve

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read
Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this past month.

Transfer Talk: Conte to replace Lopetegui - report

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
De Gea has been the established No. 1 at Manchester United since 2011.

Transfer Talk: Man United in dark on De Gea future

Transfer Talk James Nalton
Read
Alexis Sanchez is a world-class player but his form since joining Man United has, in Mourinho's words, been 'a mystery.'

Transfer Talk: Sanchez ready to ditch United for PSG

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Rater: Romagnoli to Man United

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read
Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek has had an incredible start to the season.

Transfer Talk: Chelsea target Piatek valued at £35m

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Hirving Lozano of PSV celebrates after scoring against Tottenham.

Transfer Rater: Lozano to Chelsea

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read
France's Antoine Griezmann, right, signs the back of Kylian Mbappe's shirt.

Transfer Talk: PSG to replace Neymar with Griezmann?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico celebrates after scoring against AEK Athens.

Transfer Rater: Tagliafico to Arsenal

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read
Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring in Inter's Serie A win over AC Milan.

Transfer Talk: Chelsea plan winter move for Icardi

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Could Marcelo be persuaded to leave Spain for Italy by his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo?

Transfer Rater: Marcelo to Juventus

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read

Transfer Talk: Madrid eye shock Ibra move

Blog - Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Transfer Rater: Koulibaly to United, Ake to City

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read
Nathan Ake

Transfer Talk: Man City join chase for Ake

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
De Jong action vs PSV

LIVE Transfer Talk: City edge Barca in De Jong race

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Transfer Talk: Sanchez eyes Man United exit

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar

Transfer Rater: Neymar to Barca, Rashford to Juve

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Conte to replace Lopetegui at Real?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
By Chris Borg
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Talk: Manchester United target Jadon Sancho in £100m January spree

The ESPN FC panel go in depth on Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in today's edition of Extra Time.

The transfer window for all of Europe's big five leagues is closed, but that doesn't stop Transfer Talk from rummaging around to find out who will be moving where come January.

Manchester United to back Mourinho in January

There has been plenty of speculation about Jose Mourinho's future this season -- but there are no doubts about him among the Manchester United hierarchy, according to the Guardian.

It reports that Mourinho will be backed to strengthen the United squad in the winter if the right deals can be struck, with "more than £100 million potentially available" to him.

The United boss, frustrated in his summer search for another centre-half, wants a defender and a forward when transfer business gets going again and "will be supported should a player who can improve the squad become available."

It adds that although he had been interested in Leicester's Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, moves did not materialise "because the board did not believe that either was an upgrade" on the defenders already at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Mirror says United are "shock favourites to sign former Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho" as the Borussia Dortmund player attracts interest from around Europe.

Sancho has produced a succession of outstanding performances since his arrival in the Bundesliga, earning a call-up to the England squad for their most recent games.

The Mirror says that despite City having a buy-back clause in the deal that took Sancho to BVB, United are the likeliest leaders in any race for the 18-year-old.

Battle for Chelsea target Tonali hots up

Maurizio Sarri's hopes of signing Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali could be in the balance after Inter Milan sent scouts to watch him, the Sun reports.

Sarri wants to bring in Tonali, but Inter are stepping up their interest in the Italy under-19 international amid reports that Chelsea are ready to pay up to £20 million.

The Londoners scouted Tonali -- who has been compared to Andrea Pirlo -- against Padova earlier this month, but a number of other clubs remain interested.

AC Milan, Juventus, Monaco and Roma have all been linked, but Sarri "is a long-term admirer who wanted Tonali when he was coaching Napoli, and a big offer would put Chelsea at the front of the queue."

Tap-ins

-- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he wants new players, and TalkSport reports that goalkeeper Andre Onana could be one of them.

Cameroon international Onana was a target for Marseille in the summer, only for Ajax to refuse to let him leave -- and they, along with unnamed clubs from Spain, could also move for him.

-- New Aston Villa manager Dean Smith wants Villa old boy Barry Bannan to return to the club and is prepared to pay Sheffield Wednesday £8 million for him, according to the Mirror.

It reports that Smith "has identified Bannan as the player who can provide the extra creativity he feels Villa need in the middle of the park" and has made him his top January target.

-- Premier League and Championship clubs are monitoring Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, who has starred in his team's rise to the top of League One -- but he is unlikely to leave Fratton Park soon.

Brighton, Leeds and Derby are reported to be among those watching the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, but the News suggests Pompey will not let him go.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.