Transfer Rater: Juan Mata to Arsenal, Phil Foden to Juventus

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the Whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Juan Mata to Arsenal

The Gunners are considering a move for Manchester United star Mata, who is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season. According to the Daily Star, Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who worked with Mata during his time at Valencia, remains a big admirer of the Spanish playmaker and will look to add the 30-year-old's experience if Aaron Ramsey departs the Emirates.

Issa Diop to Paris Saint-Germain

The centre-back's impressive displays for West Ham United since arriving from Toulouse in the summer have piqued the interest of Paris Saint-Germain. The runaway Ligue 1 leaders want to add talented French youngsters to their squad and could make a £50 million move for the 21-year-old, according to the Daily Mail. The report also claims Manchester United are interested in the defender.

Phil Foden to Juventus

The Serie A leaders are ready to offer the Manchester City starlet a £175,000-a-week contract if he is unable to agree a new deal with the Premier League champions, according to the Daily Mirror. Foden is regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe yet is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. The report states City are confident the 18-year-old will extend his deal but Juve are ready to make their move if talks stall.

Malcom to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are prepared to launch a January move for Barcelona winger Malcom, who only arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer. According to Corriere dello Sport, Ernesto Valverde didn't want the La Liga champions to sign the Brazilian from Bordeaux and that's why Malcom has only been a fringe player this term. Spurs would face competition from Inter Milan if they were to pursue a move when the winter transfer window opens.

Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid

Foden isn't the only Manchester City youngster wanted by one of Europe's giants as Real Madrid are lining up a move for Diaz, according to the Daily Mail. The Spaniard has been with City since the age of 14 but, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, can hold talks with clubs outside of England from January about making a summer switch. The report also claims Barcelona are monitoring Foden's contract situation.