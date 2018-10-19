Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Manchester United
Everton
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City lead race to sign £71m-rated Frenkie de Jong

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola believes any of the top five teams can win the Premier League and he feels Tottenham are a real threat with the experience they have gained in recent seasons.

The transfer window for all of Europe's big five leagues is closed, but that doesn't stop Transfer Talk from rummaging around to find out who will be moving where come January.

TOP STORY: Manchester City all in for De Jong

Pep Guardiola's side have beaten Tottenham, Manchester United and Barcelona to the signature of Frenkie de Jong, according to the Daily Star. Ajax value their young midfielder at £71 million, which has priced out everyone bar Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Dutchman is one of the most highly rated young players in the game at the moment, and looks ideal for a team such as Barcelona, so he would naturally suit a Guardiola side too.

City are willing to break their transfer record for the player, and the £71m fee would eclipse the £60m they recently forked out for Riyad Mahrez.

LIVE BLOG

08.30 BST: Here's what D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney had to say to ESPN's Sebastian Salazar about a possible loan move back to England.

PAPER TALK


Manchester United target Tanguy

Jose Mourinho's side are the latest club to be linked with a move for talented Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and will join Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for his signature according to the Mirror.

The young Frenchman has already impressed in Manchester this season, standing out in midfield as his side defeated Manchester City in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola knows first-hand what the 21-year-old is all about, but United and Chelsea wanted a closer look, sending scouts to watch him against Hoffenheim last week.

The all-action midfielder, who also has the intelligence and vision to cut opposition defences apart with his passing, could fetch a large fee in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Juventus after Man City teenager

The Mirror are running an exclusive which states that Juventus are continuing to monitor Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

The English teenager was linked to the Serie A side by the Italian media earlier this month, and the English papers have done some further digging.

Foden has just over 18 months to run on his contract, and a new deal will be discussed imminently, but the Italian champions will be keeping an eye on proceedings in case the two parties fail to agree terms.

Should he move, Foden will follow Jadon Sancho's lead, heading to the continent in search of first-team football rather than waiting for a chance in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Tap-ins

-- Everton are eyeing a cheeky bid for Jamie Vardy, and will pay Leicester's £25m valuation to bring him to Goodison Park. The Mirror believes that Marco Silva's side would be interested in a deal at that price, and the striker would give Everton something they currently lack up front.

-- The Star reports that Arsenal will look to sign Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata should he leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season. Mata worked with Gunners boss Unai Emery at Valencia, and his former coach is monitoring the 30-year-old's contract situation.

-- The front page of Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Juventus are willing to pay £60m to take Paul Pogba back to Serie A. They will look to sign him on loan in January, with a view to a permanent move next summer.

