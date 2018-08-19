Transfer Talk: Cahill to fight for Chelsea place, Mignolet staying at Liverpool

Previous
Cahill ready to fight for Chelsea place

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill wants to stay and battle for a place after being left out of the squad for the first three Premier League games under new coach Maurizio Sarri, the Telegraph reports.

Cahill, 32, has been linked with a move from Stamford Bridge, with Galatasaray reportedly interested, while there have also been suggestions that he could head out on loan. But the Telegraph says the defender, who captained Chelsea to an FA Cup triumph last season, "is prepared to try to fight his way back into Sarri's plans until January, when he can reassess his situation."

It adds that a Galatasaray move "is not thought to be attractive to Cahill at this time."

Meanwhile, Blues midfielder Danny Drinkwater, also yet to be part of a matchday squad, is ready to stay until at least the winter window.

The Telegraph says Chelsea "are prepared to sell or loan out Drinkwater" but the player "is reluctant to be rushed into a last-minute loan move."

City's Zinchenko closing in on Betis move

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko appears set to join Real Betis after a move to Wolves fell through earlier in the summer.

Sky Sports reports that Zinchenko is in talks with Betis and a deal could be wrapped up before Friday.

The La Liga side had initially been interested in a loan but sources told ESPN FC last week that City would only permit a permanent switch.

That is now on the cards for some £15 million -- a similar fee to the one Wolves had been willing to pay for the Ukraine international during the summer window.

Liverpool determined to keep Mignolet

Simon Mignolet's hopes of leaving Liverpool have been dashed, says the Guardian, which reports that the club "will not allow him to move this week."

Reports over the weekend said the Belgium international wanted regular first-team football and could push for a late move before transfer windows close.

Mignolet is Jurgen Klopp's second choice following the loan departure of Loris Karius to Besiktas and he was on the bench for Saturday's win over Brighton.

The Guardian says Liverpool's position "remains that Mignolet will be deputy to £65 million summer signing Alisson for the foreseeable future and will not leave before FIFA's Friday transfer deadline."

It adds that in the future, the Merseysiders "would entertain only a permanent deal for Mignolet" and would not be willing to allow him to leave on loan.

Tap-ins

-- Throughout the summer, it appeared increasingly likely that Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish would move to Tottenham, but now the Mirror reports that he is set to stay put.

It says Championship club Villa "will step up contract talks early next month after Europe's main transfer windows shut" following their takeover last month.

-- Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons on a season-long loan, also according to the Mirror. Aarons, who spent last season at Hellas Verona, is likely to leave St James's Park on a temporary basis once again but Gerrard will face competition from Hull and AEK Athens for the 22-year-old's signature.

