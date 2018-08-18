Previous
By Mark Thompson, Football Whispers
Transfer Rater: Julian Draxler to Bayern Munich; Monaco eye Benjamin Henrichs and Quincy Promes

Rumours
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the Whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Benjamin Henrichs to Monaco

Monaco are looking to strengthen with the signing of young right-back Henrichs, according to German outlet Sport Bild. The deal is likely to go through by the end of the week and is rumoured to be worth around £23 million, but it would likely be an emotional departure as the 21-year-old has been at Bayer Leverkusen for 14 years.

Danny Rose to Marseille

Out of favour for approaching a year at Tottenham, Rose is considering his options. One of these options is Marseille, according to the Daily Star, with a loan or permanent transfer available. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly prepared to let the left-back go, which would seem to say something about where Rose stands in the pecking order at the club.

Julian Draxler to Bayern Munich

Draxler has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain for much of the summer after failing to make waves at the Parc des Princes, but the latest rumour would see him join the Bundesliga champions. According to German outlet Kicker, the winger could be a makeweight in a deal that would finalise a move to PSG for Jerome Boateng. Bayern Munich would like an extra attacker after Kingsley Coman underwent surgery for an ankle injury, while PSG want a centre-back, so it could all work out.

Quincy Promes to Monaco

With the French window open until the end of the month, Monaco are looking to take full advantage. Spartak Moscow's Promes is one of their latest targets, according to L'Equipe, but the 26-year-old Dutch international would reportedly set them back £18m.

Maxwel Cornet to Sevilla

Talented 21-year-old attacker Cornet has been linked to bigger clubs before -- reportedly a Tottenham Hotspur transfer target last December -- and Sevilla are the latest to be interested. Reports from L'Equipe suggest that the Spanish club have entered the fray, potentially derailing a deal that could have materialised between Wolfsburg and Cornet's club Lyon.

