ESPN FC  By ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: €180m Liverpool fee won't sway Marco Asensio to leave Real Madrid

Spain's Marco Asensio revealed he will only talk about his club future after the World Cup and that he is fully focused on doing his best for the national side.

The transfer window is open, and Transfer Talk has the latest rumours making the rounds. Follow along with our daily blog throughout the summer.

Asensio wants to stay at Real Madrid

The past few days have seen the rumour that Liverpool are preparing a €180 million offer to lure Marco Asensio away from Real Madrid. It started with a report in Mundo Deportivo at the weekend that was repeated in Marca on Wednesday, and Sport claims Real could be willing to sacrifice him as they look to raise funds to sign Neymar.

But another Spanish outlet is skeptical about it all: "AS has been told that Asensio's remarks were in no way made with the intention of leaving the door open to a move to the Premier League club."

Asked about the recent reports at Spain's World Cup news conference on Tuesday, the 22-year-old said his focus remains on La Roja. "It is something which has come out," Asensio said. "When this World Cup is over, we will talk about these type of things."

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Roma have wasted no time overhauling their squad with William Bianda set to join them as their ninth summer signing.

Bianda, a central defender has arrived in Rome for his medical and is set to cost €4 million from Lens.

Man United set to sign 35-year-old goalkeeper

Manchester United are ready to sign Lee Grant from Stoke City on a free transfer, the Telegraph says.

Grant -- a former England under-21 goalkeeper who has made more than 500 appearances at clubs including Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley -- would become United's No. 3 goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero, which will lead to Joel Pereira heading out on loan.

Everton keen on Croatia's Rebic

Ante Rebic has impressed at the World Cup for Croatia on the heels of a good season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, and that has now drawn Everton's attention, according to the Mirror.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals in 28 appearances last season, including two in Frankfurt's victory over Bayern Munich in the German Cup final. In Russia this summer, he scored the first goal in Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina.

Frankfurt have activated their option to buy Rebic from his Italian parent club Fiorentina and initially valued him at £26 million, but they are bracing for offers -- including also from Tottenham -- and believe his World Cup performances have increased his value.

Tap-ins

-- Chelsea are preparing to send Jeremie Boga on loan to Sassuolo, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says. The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at Birmingham, scoring twice and assisting three times.

-- Bournemouth are edging closer to signing David Brooks after agreeing a £12 million fee with Sheffield United, the Mail says. The 20-year-old will have a medical with the Cherries on Thursday following a fine season in the Championship.

-- Monaco have struck an agreement to sign 16-year-old midfielder Robert Navarro from Barcelona. L'Equipe reports that the French club agreed a three-year deal with an option for two more years.

-- Inter Milan continue to set the pace in the European market this summer after holding talks with Atletico Madrid to sign Sime Vrsaljko. Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the World Cup star is wanted on a loan with a right to buy, but the Spanish club have rejected this proposal.

