Transfer Tracker: Signings, departures for Europe's largest clubs

ESPN FC's Stewart Robson breaks down the latest transfer rumours surrounding Paul Pogba, Rafinha and more in Rumour Rater.

With the transfer window open across Europe, clubs are now able to finalise the signings of players they have monitored and negotiated with for months.

The transfer window is shorter this summer but that does not mean it will be any less busy. Check out when all the major windows will close here and view all completed transfers.

See who has left which club, where they are headed and the terms of the moves with our transfer tracker below:

PREMIER LEAGUE

ARSENAL

In: Bernd Leno (from Bayer Leverkusen), Stephan Lichtsteiner (from Juventus), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (from Borussia Dortmund), Lucas Torreira (from Sampdoria), Matteo Guendouzi (from Lorient)

Out: Jack Wilshere (to West Ham), Lucas Perez (to West Ham), Joel Campbell (to Frosinone), Stephy Mavididi (to Juventus), Josh Da Silva (to Brentford), David Ospina (loan to Napoli), Santi Cazorla (to Villarreal), Per Mertesacker (retired), Takuma Asano (loan to Hannover), Kelechi Nwakali (loan to Porto), Matt Macey (loan to Plymouth), Chuba Akpom (to PAOK), Calum Chambers (loan to Fulham), Jeff Reine-Adelaide (to Angers), Krystian Bielik (loan to Charlton)

CHELSEA

In: Kepa Arrizabalaga (from Athletic Bilbao), Mateo Kovavic (loan from Real Madrid), Jorginho (from Napoli), Rob Green (free agent)

Out: Thibaut Courtois (to Real Madrid), Jeremie Boga (to Sassuolo), Kenedy (loan to Newcastle), Matt Miazga (loan to Nantes), Trevoh Chalobah (loan to Ipswich Town), Jake Clark-Salter (loan to Vitesse), Dujon Sterling (loan to Coventry), Lewis Baker (loan to Leeds), Nathan Baxter (loan to Yeovil), Jordan Houghton (to Milton Keynes Dons), Reece James (loan to Wigan), Mason Mount (loan to Derby), Todd Kane (loan to Hull), Jamal Blackman (loan to Leeds), Charlie Colkett (loan to Shrewsbury), Mario Pasalic (loan to Atalanta), Jacob Maddox (loan to Cheltenham), Victorien Angban (loan to Metz), Kasey Palmer (loan to Blackburn Rovers), Jonathan Panzo (to Monaco), Nathan (loan to Atletico Mineiro), Jay Dasilva (loan to Bristol City), Michy Batshuayi (loan to Valencia), Tiemoue Bakayoko (loan to AC Milan), Ola Aina (loan to Torino), Kenneth Omeruo (loan to Leganes), Josimar Quintero (loan to Lleida Esportiu), Tomas Kalas (loan to Bristol City)

LIVERPOOL

In: Alisson (from Roma), Naby Keita (from RB Leipzig), Xherdan Shaqiri (from Stoke), Fabinho (from Monaco)

Out: Emre Can (to Juventus), Danny Ings (loan to Southampton), Danny Ward (to Huddersfield), Ben Woodburn (loan to Sheffield United), Jon Flanagan (to Rangers), Jordan Williams (to Rochdale), Yan Dhanda (to Swansea), Ovie Ejaria (loan to Rangers), Harry Wilson (loan to Derby), Ryan Kent (loan to Rangers), Shamal George (loan to Tranmere), Allan (loan to Eintracht Frankfurt), Adam Bogdan (loan to Hibernian), Kurt Zouma (loan to Everton), Marko Grujic (loan to Hertha Berlin), Connor Randall (loan to Rochdale), Loris Karius (loan to Besiktas)

MAN CITY

In: Riyad Mahrez (from Leicester), Daniel Arzani (from Melbourne City), Claudio Gomes (from Paris Saint-Germain), Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle)

Out: Joe Hart (to Burnley), Angus Gunn (to Southampton), Yaya Toure (out of contract), Angelino (to PSV Eindhoven), Jason Denayer (to Lyon), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (to Peterborough), Javairo Dilrosun (to Hertha Berlin), Olarenwaju Kayode (to Shakhtar), Pablo Maffeo (to Stuttgart), Jacob Davenport (to Blackburn), Ashley Smith-Brown (to Plymouth), Erik Palmer-Brown (loan to NAC Breda), Jack Harrison (loan to Leeds United), Thomas Agyepong (loan to Hibernian), Brandon Barker (loan to Preston North End), Lukas Nmecha (loan to Preston North End), Bersant Celina (tp Swansea), Patrick Roberts (loan to Girona), Daniel Arzani (loan to Celtic)

MAN UNITED

In: Fred (from Shakhtar Donetsk), Diogo Dalot (from Porto), Lee Grant (from Stoke)

Out: Daley Blind (to Ajax), Michael Carrick (retired), Axel Tuanzebe (loan to Aston Villa), Joel Pereira (loan to Vitora Setubal), Joe Riley (to Bradford City), Sam Johnstone (to West Brom), Joe Riley (to Bradford), Dean Henderson (loan to Sheffield United), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (loan to Scunthorpe United), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (loan to Fulham), James Wilson (loan to Aberdeen), Kieran O'Hara (loan to Macclesfield)

TOTTENHAM

In: None

Out: Keanan Bennetts (to Borussia Monchengladbach), Anton Walkes (to Portsmouth), Cameron Carter-Vickers (loan to Swansea)

Former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred moved to Manchester United.

LA LIGA

ATLETICO MADRID

In: Gelson Martins (from Sporting CP), Rodri (from Villarreal), Nikola Kalinic (from AC Milan), Nehuen Perez (from Argentinos Juniors), Antonio Adan (from Real Betis), Jonny Castro (from Celta Vigo), Santiago Arias (from PSV Eindhoven).

Out: Fernando Torres (to Sagan Tosu), Emiliano Velazquez (to Rayo Vallecano), Kevin Gameiro (to Valencia), Bernard Mensah (to Kayserispor), Gabi (to Al Sadd), Diogo Jota (to Wolves), Jonny Castro (to Wolves), Sime Vrsaljko (to Inter Milan), Andre Moreira (loan to Aston Villa), Luciano Vietto (loan to Fulham)

BARCELONA

In: Arturo Vidal (from Bayern Munich), Arthur (from Gremio), Clement Lenglet (from Sevilla), Malcom (from Bordeaux), Moussa Wague (from KAS Eupen)

Out: Yerry Mina (to Everton), Andre Gomes (loan to Everton), Marlon (to Sassuolo), Jose Arnaiz (to Leganes), Andres Iniesta (to Vissel Kobe), Paulinho (to Guangzhou Evergrande), Gerard Deulofeu (to Watford), Lucas Digne (to Everton), Aleix Vidal (to Sevilla), Rodrigo Tarin (to Leganes), Douglas (loan to Sivasspor)

REAL MADRID

In: Thibaut Courtois (from Chelsea), Vinicius Jr. (from Flamengo), Andriy Lunin (from Zorya Luhansk, loaned to Leganes), Alvaro Odriozola (from Real Sociedad)

Out: Theo Hernandez (loan to Real Sociedad), Mateo Kovacic (loan to Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (to Juventus), Jose Leon (to Rayo Vallecano), Omar Mascarell (to Schalke), Philipp Lienhart (to Freiburg), Achraf Hakimi (loan to Borussia Dortmund), Oscar Rodriguez (loan to Leganes), Martin Odegaard (loan to Vitesse), Raul de Tomas (loan to Rayo Vallecano), Andriy Lunin (loan to Levante)

BUNDESLIGA

BAYERN MUNICH

In: Leon Goretzka (from Schalke), Alex Timossi Andersson (from Helsingborg), Marius Wolf (from Eintracht Frankfurt), Abdou Diallo (from Mainz)

Out: Arturo Vidal (to Barcelona), Douglas Costa (loan to Juventus made permanent), Sebastian Rudy (to Schalke), Tom Starke (retired), Niklas Dorsch (to Heidenheim), Timothy Tillman (loan to Nurnberg), Fabian Benko (to LASK), Leo Weinkauf (to Hannover), Manuel Wintzheimer (to Hamburg)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

In: Thomas Delaney (from Werder Bremen), Axel Witsel (from Tianjin Quanjian), Marius Wolf (from Eintracht Frankfurt), Marwin Hitz (from Augsburg), Abdou Diallo (from Mainz), Eric Oelschlagel (from Werder Bremen), Achraf Hakimi (loan from Real Madrid)

Out: Roman Weidenfeller (retired), Andriy Yarmolenko (to West Ham), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (to Arsenal), Andre Schurrle (to Fulham), Erik Durm (to Huddersfield Town), Dominik Reimann (to Holstein Kiel), Felix Passlack (loan to Norwich), David Kopacz (to Stuttgart), Gonzalo Castro (to Stuttgart)

Emre Can moved from Liverpool to Juventus on a free transfer.

SERIE A

AC MILAN

In: Gonzalo Higuain (loan from Juventus), Mattia Caldara (from Juventus), Diego Laxalt (from Genoa), Samu Castillejo (from Villarreal), Pepe Reina (from Napoli), Ivan Strinic (from Sampdoria), Alen Halilovic (from Hamburg), Fabio Borini (from Sunderland), Tiemoue Bakayoko (loan from Chelsea)

Out: Nikola Kalinic (to Atletico Madrid), Carlos Bacca (to Villarreal), Gianluca Lapadula (to Genoa), M'Baye Niang (to Torino), Gianluca Lapadula (to Genoa), Gustavo Gomez (loan to Palmeiras), Andre Silva (loan to Sevilla), Manuel Locatelli (loan to Sassuolo)

INTER MILAN

In: Radja Nainggolan (from Roma), Stefan de Vrij (from Lazio), Kwadwo Asamoah (from Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (from Racing Avellaneda), Matteo Politano (loan from Sassuolo), Federico Dimarco (from Sion), Keita Balde (loan from Monaco)

Out: Alessandro Bastoni (loan to Parma), Jonathan Biabiany (to Parma), Davide Santon (to Roma), Eder (to Jiangsu Suning), Nicolo Zaniolo (to Roma), Geoffrey Kondogbia (to Sevilla), Gabriel Barbosa (loan to Santos), Jens Odgaard (to Sassuolo), Davide Bettella (to Sassuolo), Federico Valietti (to Genoa), Marco Carraro (to Atalanta), Yuto Nagatomo (to Galatasaray), Samuele Longo (loan to Huesca), Rey Manaj (loan to Albacete), Jeison Murillo (loan to Valencia)

JUVENTUS

In: Cristiano Ronaldo (from Real Madrid), Emre Can (from Liverpool), Douglas Costa (loan from Bayern Munich made permanent), Leonardo Bonucci (from AC Milan), Mattia Perin (from Genoa), Andrea Favilli (from Ascoli), Joao Cancelo (from Valencia), Stephy Mavididi (from Arsenal)

Out: Marko Pjaca (loan to Fiorentina), Gianluigi Buffon (to PSG), Stephan Lichtsteiner (to Arsenal), Gonzalo Higuain (loan to AC Milan), Mattia Caldara (to AC Milan), Kwadwo Asamoah (to Inter Milan), Alberto Cerri (loan to Cagliari), Rolando Mandragora (to Udinese), Tomas Rincon (to Torino), Andres Tello (to Benevento), Nicola Leali (to Perugia), Emil Audero (loan to Sampdoria), Joel Untersee (to Empoli), Luca Marrone (loan to Hellas Verona), Stefano Sturaro (loan to Sporting CP)

ROMA

In: Javier Pastore (from PSG), Justin Kluivert (from Ajax), Ivan Marcano (from Porto), Gregoire Defrel (loan from Sassuolo made permanent), Patrik Schick (loan from Sampdoria made permanent), Robin Olsen (from FC Copenhagen), Ante Coric (from Dinamo Zagreb), Bryan Cristante (from Atalanta), Antonio Mirante (from Bologna), Davide Santon (from Inter Milan), Nicolo Zaniolo (from Inter Milan)

Out: Alisson (to Liverpool), Radja Nainggolan (to Inter Milan), Gregoire Defrel (loan to Sampdoria), Umar Sadiq (loan to Rangers), Leandro Castan (to Vasco da Gama), Maxime Gonalons (loan to Sevilla)

LIGUE 1

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

In: Gianluigi Buffon (from Juventus), Thilo Kehrer (from Schalke), Kylian Mbappe (loan from Monaco made permanent)

Out: Javier Pastore (to Roma), Thiago Motta (retired), Odsonne Edouard (to Celtic), Jonathan Ikone (to Lille), Yuri Berchiche (to Athletic Bilbao), Grzegorz Krychowiak (loan to Lokomotiv Moscow), Hatem Ben Arfa (out of contract), Claudio Gomes (to Paris Saint-Germain), Rémy Descamps (loan to Clermont Foot)

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.