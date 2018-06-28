Rumours rated: Hirving Lozano to Barcelona? Aleksandr Golovin to Premier League?

ESPN FC's Stewart Robson breaks down the latest transfer rumours surrounding Paul Pogba, Rafinha and more in Rumour Rater.

Paul Mariner measures if Xherdan Shaqiri would be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp's system, N'Golo Kante's future with Chelsea and more.

Despite the World Cup having started, the transfer rumour mill hasn't slowed down one bit. David Amoyal breaks down and rates some potential moves to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Hirving Lozano to Barcelona: 55 percent

The young Mexican is quickly making a name for himself with his performances in Russia. Among the clubs interested in the PSV winger, Barcelona have already made an approach, as confirmed by Lozano's father. The chances of seeing the Mexican in the Eredivisie next season are quite slim, considering his agent, Mino Raiola, won't miss the opportunity of a profitable move on the hype of the World Cup.

Aleksandr Golovin to Premier League: 55 percent

Although Juventus have taken steps to sign the Russia international, it remains to be seen if they'll be willing to meet CSKA Moscow's asking price, which has risen significantly after his strong performances in the World Cup. Golovin has also been linked to Arsenal, who could increase their bid now that landing Ever Banega appears rather complicated (see below). Likewise, he could be a good fit in Maurizio Sarri's potential midfield at Chelsea. Manchester United are also monitoring the race but appear to have their starting midfield in place after acquiring Fred and committing to Paul Pogba.

Ever Banega to Arsenal: 20 percent

After parting ways with Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere, Arsenal could complete a midfield makeover. The Gunners are not only set to sign Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira but also pondering a move for Banega, who has a release clause in his contract. The Argentina international seems reluctant to leave Sevilla again, especially after his previous experience outside La Liga, but new Arsenal coach Unai Emery is already at work to convince the Argentine to rejoin him after their successful stint together at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Daniele Rugani to Chelsea: 40 percent

The Italian centre-back could be on his way out at Juventus after struggling to replace Leonardo Bonucci and eventually losing his starting job to Medhi Benatia. But the 24-year-old could get his career back on track with a move to Chelsea, where he could be reunited with Sarri, who launched him during his time at Empoli. Rugani has been linked to Premier League clubs the past two years, and last summer Juventus turned down a significant bid for him from Napoli, but with an offer of around €40 million, this could be the time Rugani actually leaves Turin.

Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona: 25 percent

The Blaugrana have been linked to the Bosnian midfielder since his time at Roma and have now identified him as a potential replacement for Andres Iniesta. As with any Juventus star, it will come down to the player's will: Although just two years ago Pjanic turned down offers from abroad, on top of waiving the part of the exit clause due to him to join the current Serie A champions, he could now be tempted by an experience in La Liga while still in his prime. Barcelona could rely on their director, Ariedo Braida, who has a close relationship with Juventus' management, to get the deal done. Should Pjanic leave, look for Juventus to try to replace him with Marco Kovacic, Mousa Dembele or Leandro Paredes.

Alvaro Morata to Borussia Dortmund: 5 percent

After an up-and-down season in the Premier League that essentially cost him a ticket to the World Cup, the Spanish striker could be on his way out at Chelsea. While Borussia Dortmund are certainly interested, it's unlikely they would be able to afford him, a fact recently confirmed by sporting director Michael Zork. In addition to the financial aspect, Morata would rather return to Italy, his wife's home country, than try a new experience in the Bundesliga. He has been linked to his former club, Juventus, where he could replace Gonzalo Higuain if Higuain leaves to reunite with former manager Sarri should he join Chelsea.

Milan Skriniar to Manchester United: 10 percent

The Slovakia international would be an excellent long-term partner for Eric Bailly, and he's versatile enough to contribute as a defensive midfielder. After a sensational first season at Inter, it isn't surprising to see him linked to clubs such as Manchester United and Barcelona, but so far, it appears he'll stay with the Nerazzurri for at least another season, an outcome the player himself is advocating for. Inter have offered Skriniar an extension with a substantial raise, and manager Luciano Spalletti plans to move to a three-man centre-back formation after Stefan de Vrij's arrival.

Anthony Martial to Juventus: 25 percent

The Serie A champions have been linked to the France international for quite some time but don't really have a need at his position after exercising their option to buy Douglas Costa to go with Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado. But should Higuain be sold, manager Max Allegri could move Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic back to central striker, creating an opening for Martial.

Yacine Brahimi to Wolverhampton: 40 percent

After Jorge Mendes' involvement in the club, a silver thread has connected Portugal and Wolves. The promotion to the Premier League has brought even more ambition to the Molineux, as Wolverhampton have targeted Porto's Brahimi, linked in the past to Arsenal and Everton. The Algerian winger has a €60 million release clause in his contract, but Porto seem open to offers in the region of €30 million, as Brahimi's contract is due to expire in 2019. However, considering that half of the player's economic rights are owned by a third party (Doyen), the path to the Premier League could be bumpier than expected, even for a resourceful agent such as Mendes.

Matteo Darmian to Serie A: 70 percent

While Juventus continue to pursue the former Torino wing-back even after completing a deal for Joao Cancelo, their unwillingness to meet Manchester United's demand for €20 million could provide an opening for Inter. The Nerazzurri are in fact looking for a new right-back after they were unable to retain Joao Cancelo and could come close to meeting the Red Devils' asking price, especially if the deal can be structured as a loan with forced option to buy.

David covers transfer news for ESPN FC and works for Gianluca Di Marzio's website. Twitter: @DavidAmoyal.