LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea to make Juventus defender Daniele Rugani first signing under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea to make Juve defender Sarri's first signing

The managerial situation at Chelsea may still be up in the air, but the London Evening Standard says they know who the first signing of the Maurizio Sarri era will be.

It says Sarri will take over "as soon as the club reach a compensation agreement with Napoli and current coach Antonio Conte," and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is set to follow in his footsteps.

Chelsea have made a £35 million bid for Rugani, who played for Sarri for two years at Empoli, and although the Standard warns that they "face a tough task" to persuade Juve to sell the 23-year-old, it says they are ready to offer him a five-year contract.

His arrival in London, meanwhile, "could see senior players like David Luiz leave."

11:26 BST: Roma have already brought in eight players but don't plan to stop there as they are now close to a deal with Sassuolo for Domenico Berardi, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The striker worked under coach Eusebio Di Francesco at Sassuolo and could be had for €20m.

11:13 BST: Swansea City have finalised the transfer of Roque Mesa to Sevilla, the club he joined on loan in January.

Mesa, signed from Las Palmas last summer, made 16 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, who have been relegated to the Championship.

10:57 BST: After being frozen out at PSG for more than a year, Hatem Ben Arfa has still generated plenty of interest, with Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Sevilla and Saint-Etienne among the teams waiting for his contract to expire this week, according to RMC Sport.

10:42 BST: Faced with the likelihood of losing Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio are considering Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as a possible replacement, the Sun reported.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked to a number of top clubs around Europe and Ramsey, a Wales international who is out of contact next summer, could be drawn to the Serie A club with a significant offer.

10:29 BST: Although Juventus may have been lining up a move for Diego Godin, Atletico Madrid are keen to keep the defender and will begin contract talks after the World Cup, according to AS.

Godin's release clause had dropped to €20m now that he has entered the final year of his contract, and despite being 32, Atletico value him enough to want to keep him well into the future.

That may likewise scuttle Jose Mourinho's plans to make a move for Godin, as Mundo Deportivo reported that the lower release clause could him a fit at Manchester United.

10:08 BST: Ajax are closing in on a deal to add Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic, according to Sky Sports.

The Serbia international, who spent four years in the Eredivisie before moving to the Premier League in 2014, would move for £18m.

09:44 BST: Former Real Madrid manager Jorge Valdano told Sport Bild that he "cannot imagine" Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski moving to the club but said he could see them signing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

"If I was responsible for Real, I would sign Harry Kane," Valdano said. "He is five years younger than Lewandowski but he could still deal well with the brutal pressure that exists at Real. That's my assessment. He already seems very mature and he's an unbelievable finisher as well. He would help Real."

09:28 BST: West Ham United have gone back to Lazio with an increased offer for Felipe Anderson, Sky Sports is reporting.

Lazio are holding out for €50m for Anderson, with West Ham offering €40m -- a significant increase upon the €20m they offered when talks opened earlier this month.

09:17 BST: Mazinho, the father of Barcelona defender Rafinha, said that his son would have liked to have stayed at Inter Milan once his loan expired on June 5.

"It's a shame because he would have liked to have played in Europe with Inter after having earned a place there on the field, but there has sadly not been any signal from the club," Rafinha told La Gazzetta dello Sport. " ... My son would return even now, but too much time has passed. Maybe if they had really wanted him, they would have moved immediately, with conviction. We've now got to look elsewhere."

08:54 BST: Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio said he wants to stay at his boyhood club amid reports that he's considering a move to the New York Red Bulls or Montreal Impact.

Marchisio, 32, told Mediaset that while he has not spoken to Juventus about a new contract, he hopes to do so when he reports for preseason next month.

08:37 BST: Roma sporting director Monchi defended the decision to sell Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan when asked at a news conference to introduce Javier Pastore.

"Some understand, others don't, but my job is to make decisions and I do so with my head held high," he told reporters. "I only want to think of the great times together with Radja."

And Monchi said he has not yet received an offer for goalkeeper Alisson despite several clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, being linked to a move for the Brazil No. 1.

"Let's wait until the World Cup ends, but my feeling is he will stay," Monchi said. "Of course, there's no such thing as a player who cannot be sold. It would be the easiest thing for me to respond [that way], but that's not how it is. No club can say that about any player."

08:25 BST: The persistent rumour that Liverpool have offered €180m for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has now been reported by Marca, who said that despite the offer, the two clubs -- and Asensio's representatives -- have not spoken.

Liverpool would be willing to "do something crazy," according to the report, because Asensio would be Jurgen Klopp's star signing and cement his legacy at the club.

But Jose Ramon de la Morena, the host of Onda Cero's "El Transistor" radio show, reported that not only have Madrid not received such an offer from Liverpool, but that they know nothing about it. Thus, they have had to reassure Asensio, via his agent, that there is no truth to the reports.

08:17 BST: After Javier Pastore completed his move from PSG to Roma on Tuesday, Walter Sabatini, now the technical director at Sampdoria, expressed his disappointment in being unable to sign him for Inter Milan in January.

"I did everything to take Javier Pastore to Inter Milan in January, but I was unsuccessful," Sabatini, who signed Pastore at Palermo in 2009, told Mediasport. "He is an extraordinary talent. I am very happy to see him at Roma, because I did not really enjoy his PSG spell. They did not handle him well."

08:07 BST: Valencia defender Joao Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, is in Turin, Italy, today for a medical ahead of his pending move to Juventus.

Cancelo is expected to sign a five-year deal with Juventus, who will pay Valencia €40m -- just €2m more than the clause Inter declined to activate to keep him at the end of the season.

Spurs favourites as Grealish prepares to quit Villa

Jack Grealish is set to leave Aston Villa, with Tottenham "leading the race" for the midfielder, says the Mirror.

Grealish starred as Villa reached the Championship playoff final, but their defeat to Fulham has sparked financial problems. The Mirror says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy "is yet to actually open the bidding as he bides his time to exploit Villa's cash woes," but Grealish is confident the Londoners will make an offer for him.

Grealish "stands to land a bumper five-year deal" at Tottenham, whose manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in competition for Dele Alli. Meantime, West Ham United and other Premier League clubs will be watching what happens.

Palace hoping for Loftus-Cheek return

With reports suggesting Chelsea will let midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek leave on loan again, Crystal Palace -- for whom he played last season -- could be at the front of the queue, the Evening Standard reports.

England international Loftus-Cheek excelled as Palace climbed away from relegation danger, and manager Roy Hodgson wants to bring him back to Selhurst Park.

The Standard says "he enjoyed his time at Palace, and they hope that will put them at the front of the queue" despite interest from Newcastle and Everton.

Everton keen to secure Lookman future

As Everton prepare to say goodbye to Wayne Rooney, who is on the verge of wrapping up a move to D.C. United, they remain hopeful of keeping attacker Ademola Lookman.

The Mirror reports that representatives "will sit down with the in-demand 20-year-old and outline their plans for him under new boss Marco Silva."

Lookman spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, who want to sign him after he scored five times in seven starts, but Spurs and Southampton also are interested in the ex-Charlton player.

Tap-ins

- Manchester City are considering re-signing Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield Town, sources have told ESPN FC. City loaned Mooy to Huddersfield for the 2016-17 season, and the midfielder helped them win promotion to the Premier League. Huddersfield made his loan move permanent in a deal rising to £10m last summer, but City retain a £20m buy-back option. Competition for the Australian's services could come from Everton, West Ham and Southampton.

- West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean could be on his way to Stoke after they increased their initial £4m bid, the Mail says. Republic of Ireland international McClean may be followed by other attacking additions, with Stoke also interested in Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe.

- Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Besiktas all are keen on Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri, the Chronicle reports. Citing reports in France, it says Saint-Etienne are preparing to make an offer as they look to augment their attack, with Sunderland ready to sell the Tunisia international for the right price.