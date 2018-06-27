Transfer Rater: Paco Alcacer to Southampton and Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the Whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Paco Alcacer to Southampton

Barcelona's clear intent to trim the deadwood from their squad this summer may ultimately lead to the sale of Paco Alcacer. Although the Spanish forward is thought to have no intention of leaving the club, Barca do see him as "transferable" according to Mundo Deportivo. With nothing yet resembling a formal offer, Southampton are reported to be willing to offer €20 million for the striker, with Fenerbahce expected to follow suit should the player be made available in the coming months.

Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti was reported to be on the verge of a new contract at PSG but could now find himself moving to Manchester United as part of a deal to take Paul Pogba the other way. According to The Sun, sources within the French club have stated that they would be willing to part with their Italian midfielder if it could mean signing a player of Pogba's stature. Verratti's proposed new deal is believed to be in the region of a €9m salary, which would go a long way to paying for the Frenchman's own demands.

Domagoj Vida to Leicester City

Claude Puel could look to further bolster his defensive options this season with the signing of Vida in addition to the recently-acquired Jonny Evans from West Brom. The Croatia international has been in superb form at the World Cup this summer and has also attracted the interest of Premier League rivals West Ham, Everton and Fulham according to reports from Turkey. However, the Foxes reportedly hope to steal a lead on the competition after submitting a €12m offer for the defender.

Jerome Roussillon to Everton

Everton and Leicester are reportedly among a host of European clubs chasing the signature of Montpellier left-back Jerome Roussillon. Monaco, Fenerbahce and Sevilla are all seemingly interested in signing the 25-year-old defender who scored three goals in Ligue 1 last season. However a report from Paris United claims the Premier League sides have already submitted bids for the player in the hope of completing any potential transfer as quickly as possible.

Stefano Sturaro to West Ham United

West Ham look set to continue their summer shopping spree in Italy, with Juventus' Sturaro joining a shortlist of Serie A players, including Lazio's Felipe Anderson and Jordan Lukaku. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Newcastle have already offered €13m for the Juventus midfielder, while Leicester also remain interested. However, the Italian champions are holding out for at least €20m.