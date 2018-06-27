LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG offer Man United Marco Verratti, cash for Paul Pogba

Julien Laurens explains Paul Pogba's state of mind following a season which occasionally saw strained relationships with manager Jose Mouinho.

TOP STORY: PSG offer Verratti and cash for Pogba

Paul Pogba has been criticised for some of his performances for both Manchester United and France, but it seems Paris Saint-Germain have no doubts about him.

The Sun reports that United "have been offered Marco Verratti plus cash for Pogba," but stresses that it is unclear whether they would let their record signing go.

French champions PSG "have chanced their arm" by asking about the potential availability of Pogba, who became United's record signing when he returned from Juventus in 2016.

Staying with matters United, the Sun adds that they may have priced Tottenham out of a move for forward Anthony Martial.

It reports that Spurs "made initial contact but were not interested in doing business at the price quoted," which some reports suggested could have been £75 million.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly offering Marco Verratti plus cash to bring Paul Pogba back to France.

13:37 BST: Sport claim Real Madrid could be willing to sacrifice Marco Asensio as they look to raise funds to sign Neymar. Liverpool are among the interested parties, and Asensio has insisted he is ignoring the rumours and concentrating fully on the World Cup.

13:27 BST: Kalidou Koulibaly has hinted he would one day liked to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid. Back in March, Diego Maradona claimed the Napoli defender would already be at one of the two clubs "if he were white".

And, asked about these comments, Koulibaly admitted: "It's the presidents who make their selections. I just try to do my best inside and outside the pitch. Some black players already play for some of the best clubs in the world and I hope to be part of that one day."

13:14 BST: Vinicus Junior waved an emotional goodbye to Flamengo fans during a farewell press conference. The 17-year-old will officially move to Real Madrid, having signed for £38million last summer before spending the season in Brazil.

12:54 BST: Marco Asensio has responded to rumours he could leave Real Madrid after being linked with a €180million move to Liverpool. Speaking in a press conference after Spain's 2-2 draw with Iran, he explained: "It's something that has come out [in the press] but the truth is that I am very focused on this World Cup.

"When the World Cup finishes, we will talk about these kinds of things. My head is in Russia, in the national team and in ensuring a good World Cup."

12:44 BST: Roma and Napoli lead the chase for Jasper Cillessen, claim Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch goalkeeper may need to leave Barcelona in a bid to secure first team football, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen the undisputed first-choice at the Nou Camp.

12:20 BST: Danny Ings will leave Liverpool in search of first team football, according to The Telegraph. The former Burnley striker has been extremely unlucky with injuries since moving to Anfield and was left out of the matchday squad for the Champions League final.

12:03 BST: Tuttosport insist Juventus will target either Robert Lewandowski or Edinson Cavani should they lose one of their big names this summer. The futures of Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain are all in doubt.

11: 47 BST: Roma also confirm, in typically original fashion, that they have signed both Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo from Inter Milan as part of the deal which saw Radja Nainggolan join the Nerazzurri.

OFFICIAL 📑 Davide Santon is an #ASRoma player!



— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 26, 2018

11:38 BST: Manchester United fans will be on tenterhooks as Marouane Fellaini goes down the Griezmann-route in revealing he will make a final decision on his future this Sunday.

11:20 BST: Real Sociedad want to lure Nacho Monreal away from Arsenal to bolster their options at left-back, according to local publication Noticias de Gipuzkoa. A source from the La Liga side has reportedly confirmed their interest in the Spain international but they understand that his signing will be 'very difficult'.

11:08 BST: Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Radja Nainggolan from Roma in what will surely be one of the biggest names to change clubs this summer.

10:43 BST: The chaos which has engulfed Sporting Lisbon looks to be deepening even further with several reports suggesting new manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is set to be sacked just eight days after his appointment. Controversial president Bruno de Carvalho has left his role, with Sousa Cintra replacing him -- and the new man in charge wants to bring in a new manager.

10:31 BST: Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona have cooled their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after being told by Lazio that he would cost €80million. The Serbian international was actually born in Catalonian city of Lleida while his dad was playing in Spain.

10:11 BST: More on Napoli. Last season's Serie A runners-up are among the sides interested in signing Mateo Kovacic, according to Marca. The Croatian appears keen to leave the Bernabeu and played in Italy with Inter Milan before moving to the Spanish capital in 2015.

09:55 BST: After missing out on Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona are looking for a "clone" of the Frenchman and will turn their attentions to Miralem Pjanic, according to AS. Gabriel Jesus is another transfer target, but they accept signing the Manchester City star would be "impossible".

09:43 BST: Napoli will turn their attentions to David Luiz should they lose Raul Albiol, according to Il Mattino. The Spanish defender's €6million clause means he is almost certain to leave San Paolo.

09.28 BST: Javier Pastore arrives as Rome's Ciampino airport ahead of a move to Roma. The Argentine's departure from PSG signifies the end of an era, given he was the Ligue 1 side's first major signing following the arrival of Nasser Al Khelaifi in 2011.

When Javier Pastore landed in Rome...

09.00 BST: A rare brace of Lazio links here -- this time an incoming midfielder linked with the Italian club.

None other than Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, who Corriere dello Sport reckons is being eyed up as a replacement for Milinkovic-Savic.

08.40 BST: Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore has arrived in Rome for his medical ahead of his anticipated move to Roma.

The Argentine midfielder wrote a farewell message to PSG fans on Facebook and also told reporters upon arriving at Ciampino airport: "I'm really pleased about this new adventure. When I knew there was a chance to go to Roma, I accepted it immediately. This is a club you can't turn down."

Merci beaucoup PARIS 🇫🇷
— Javier Pastore (@Javi_Pastore) June 25, 2018

08.20 BST: Barcelona recently made contact with Lazio about the asking price of coveted midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are keen to bolster their midfield option during the summer transfer window but they believe that the €80m price tag slapped by Lazio is excessive.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus are also closely monitoring the situation of the Serbia international.

08.00 BST: Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has refused to comment on his future with reports linking him with a return to La Liga.

Sport reports that Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the race to sign the Spain international, who is tied to the Bundesliga champions until June 2021.

Bayern have reportedly placed a €70m price tag on the 27-year-old, who signed for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013 from Barcelona in a €25m transfer.

When asked about his future, Alcantara told AS: "My future? Ask me another question..."

PAPER TALK: Chelsea won't consider Loftus-Cheek sale

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not be sold by Chelsea even if his value soars at the World Cup, the Telegraph reports.

Loftus-Cheek, who starred as he made his full World Cup debut in England's 6-1 win over Panama, has said he does not want to return to Stamford Bridge to be on the bench.

And the Telegraph says that means Crystal Palace -- for whom he played last season -- Everton and West Ham could all try to bring him in on loan.

Chelsea "are determined that, no matter who is manager or who they sign, Loftus-Cheek will not be sold because they are confident he can be a major player for the club."

The 22-year-old has three years left on his contract, but the Blues could try to offer him enhanced terms.

Arsenal still keen on Sevilla star

Sevilla may have said midfielder Ever Banega is not for sale, but the Independent reports that Arsenal's interest is not over.

Gunners boss Unai Emery worked with the Argentina international in La Liga and "is well aware of the qualities and experience he could bring."

The report says Banega "is considering his future after behind-the-scenes changes at Sevilla" and has a release clause of around £17.5m.

Could Arsenal trigger Ever Banega's modest buyout clause?

Should Arsenal or another club succeed in persuading him to leave, Sevilla have lined up Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa as a replacement.

Meanwhile, the Mirror says Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, linked with a switch to the Emirates when Arsene Wenger was manager, "has been told Arsenal won't be moving for him now [that] Unai Emery is in charge."

Seagulls captain Dunk now looks set to stay at the Amex, even though other Premier League clubs are interested.

Tap-ins

- West Bromwich Albion have turned down a £12m offer from West Ham for central defender Craig Dawson, the Telegraph says.

Dawson, reported to want to leave following West Brom's relegation to the Championship, is a target for clubs including Burnley and the Baggies, who are "understood to rate the 28-year-old at more than £20m."

- Plenty of players are being linked with Everton as manager Marco Silva gears up for a busy summer, and here's another: Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf.

The Mirror reports that the 19-year-old is interesting the Merseysiders after scoring 12 goals for Salzburg last season.