David De Gea demands to be world's best-paid keeper to stay at Man United

De Gea sets wage demands to stay at United

David De Gea will stun Manchester United by demanding £350,000 per week wages -- more than any other keeper in the world -- to extend his contract at Old Trafford, reports the Sun.

The Spain No. 1 has been in outstanding form of late with a world-class stop to deny Luis Muriel in the Champions League a reminder of his importance to Jose Mourinho's side.

But with his contract winding down and expiring in 2019, United will see De Gea's future as a priority amid interest from Real Madrid.

Should a new deal not be finalised in the coming months, United may be forced into considering a summer sale to Los Blancos in order to salvage market value for the 27-year-old.

Van Gaal in line to replace Conte at the Bridge

Louis Van Gaal is in line to step in as Chelsea boss if the champions' relationship sours with head coach Antonio Conte enough to force a change before the end of the season, according to the Mirror.

The Italian has been vociferous in his view that he requires extra funds to compete with Manchester United and Manchester City, with speculation of an impending separation escalating before recent wins over West Brom and Hull, as well as a positive draw with Barcelona.

The former Manchester United boss could be seen as a calming influence at the Bridge, with the Dutchman keen to address unfinished business in England after his time at Old Trafford.

Conte's future could hinge on how the Blues fare against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at the Nou Camp, needing to score in order to reverse a 1-1 aggregate score after the Spanish side scored a crucial away goal in the first leg.

Bayern lead Malcom race

Bayern have moved to the front of the queue to sign Bordeaux star Malcom -- ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal -- reports the Mirror.

The Premier League duo were strongly linked with the Brazilian last month, but the Ligue 1 club has resisted all approaches so far.

The Bundesliga giants see Malcom as an ideal successor to Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben, with Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet resigned to losing the 20-year-old.

Barcelona give up on Fekir and Aouar

Barcelona have taken themselves out of the race to sign Lyon stars Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar, claims Sport.

The former has also been linked to Arsenal this season after an excellent campaign with OL that has seen goals and assists in Ligue 1.

Despite a phenomenal season, the 24-year-old is not a priority after signing a similar player in Philippe Coutinho and plans to bring another midfielder to the Camp Nou in the form of Gremio's Arthur.

While Barca believe Aouar, 19, has outstanding potential, they are not yet convinced he is at the level required where he could contribute to them at this stage.

- Liverpool have identified three key areas to strengthen this summer, according to the Times, with a new goalkeeper, centre-midfielder and playmaker where Jurgen Klopp wants to upgrade.

Napoli's Jorginho and Roma's Alisson are seen as potential targets, while Naby Keita's arrival has already been confirmed after striking a deal with RB Leipzig last year.

- Manchester United are drawing up a shortlist of midfielders to target this summer with the Mirror claiming Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is top of the list.

The Lazio star would cost £80m though, with Nice's Jean Michael Seri for £35m considerably cheaper.