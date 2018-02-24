Transfer Rater: Matteo Darmian to Juve; Jamaal Lascelles to Chelsea

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Matteo Darmian to Juventus

Juventus look to have pipped rivals Inter Milan and Napoli to the signature of Manchester United's versatile full-back. Darmian should be returning to Turin, having played for Torino before his move to England, as soon as the summer window opens. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A champions have agreed a fee with Manchester United and the 28-year-old, who has just 16 months remaining on his current deal, will be a Juventus player.

Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid

Manchester City could be about to lose Sterling with Real Madrid waiting to swoop. The Daily Mirror claim the 23-year-old is yet to open talks over a new a deal with the Premier League champions-elect despite the fact he'll have just two years remaining on his contract when the season comes to an end. It is thought Sterling would be happy to stay but would want parity with Kevin De Bruyne in terms of pay. The Belgian recently penned a new deal with the club which sees him pocket £280,000-per-week. Zinedine Zidane is a long-term admirer of Sterling and a move could materialise in the summer.

Reece Oxford to Atletico Madrid

The West Ham United centre-back is a player in demand. Oxford, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, was reportedly the subject of bids from the Bundesliga side as well as RB Leipzig during the winter window. However, West Ham turned down offers of £8 million. The Daily Telegraph report that Atletico Madrid have been keeping a close eye on the versatile defender and that Diego Simeone is prepared to sanction a £12m move for the 19-year-old, who is believed to favour a move to Spain.

Gelson Martins to Barcelona

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in landing Liverpool target Gelson Martins before his £53m release clause expires this summer, so claim reports in Portuguese publication Record. The 22-year-old has been involved in 14 goals this term and continues to impress for Sporting Lisbon. Liverpool had looked at Martins as a potential alternative to Mohamed Salah after Roma rejected their initial bid. Barcelona, however, are contemplating a move for him after having trouble negotiating a deal with Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann.

Jamaal Lascelles to Chelsea

The Premier League champions are keeping tabs on the Newcastle United captain with a view to a potential move in the summer. Lascelles has seamlessly adapted to life in the Premier League this season and his performances have caught the eye of several clubs. Chelsea reportedly view him as a long-term replacement for Gary Cahill and are eager to add to their English group of players having already signed Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater this season.