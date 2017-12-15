Real Madrid keep tabs on Chelsea's David Luiz; Richarlison in demand

Gab Marcotti and the FC panel assess the latest transfer rumours that have Aubameyang linked with Chelsea and David Luiz headed to Real Madrid.

Luiz on Real Madrid radar

David Luiz's disagreement with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could see the defender leave Stamford Bridge for a second time, on this occasion to Real Madrid.

Luiz and Conte fell out following the Blues' 3-0 defeat to Roma in October, with the 30-year-old struggling to win back his place and remaining on the bench for Saturday's draw at Liverpool.

The Daily Mail now reports that Real Madrid are monitoring Luiz's predicament as Barcelona and AC Milan also consider launching bids for the defender.

As for Chelsea, it's thought Lyon's Mouctar Diakhaby is being considered as a potential replacement after the 20-year-old's impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season.

Watford issue hands-off warning

Richarlison is not for sale. That's the message coming out of Watford this week as Premier League rivals Tottenham and Chelsea pay close attention to the Brazilian's progress.

The 20-year-old forward has been in fine form since joining the Hornets from Fluminense in the summer, claiming five goals and three assists in 14 Premier League appearances.

That has led to interest from Spurs and Chelsea, claims the London Evening Standard, but chief executive Scott Duxbury has insisted Richarlison will be at Vicarage Road "for many more seasons."

As with Watford's hardline stance over Everton's move for manager Marco Silva, it appears they won't be enticed into selling -- but that could still change at the end of the season.

Race on for Gelson Martins

Juventus are proving to be a real pain for Liverpool of late, first trying to tempt Emre Can to join them on a free transfer when his contract expires and now rivalling the Reds' bid for Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins.

According to TalkSport, Liverpool baulked at Martins' £53.5 million release clause in the summer, but remain interested in acquiring his services.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals this season to help Sporting maintain their unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga as they look to mount a title challenge alongside -- you guessed it -- Porto and Benfica.

Tap-ins

- Roy Hodgson will attempt to solve Crystal Palace's scoring woes with a £15 million move for Benik Afobe in January, reports The Sun. The Bournemouth striker has been forced to settle for a bench role this season, scoring just one goal in the League Cup.

- Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsaljko has reportedly asked to leave in January amid interest from Manchester City and Napoli, according to TalkSport. The 25-year-old Croatia international has struggled to dislodge Juanfran from Diego Simeone's starting lineup.

- Besiktas have rebuffed a part-exchange offer from Newcastle for striker Cenk Tosun, claims The Sun. The Magpies reportedly offered £9 million plus out-of-favour striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for the Turkey international.

- Arsenal are plotting a bid for promising Dutch forward Alessio Da Cruz, according to the Daily Mirror. The 20-year-old has registered five goals in 12 starts for Italian Serie B side Novara this season.

- Atlanta United could be set to add another rising South American star to their ranks in the form of Independiente attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco. MLSSoccer.com has a story suggesting that the Five Stripes have already lodged an offer of $14m for the 18-year-old Argentine and the club will let the player leave for that amount should he choose to.

