Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain set their sights on Casemiro

Cristiano Ronaldo spurned a handful of opportunities, but Marco Asensio and Marcelo were on hand to lead Real Madrid past Eibar.

Marco Asensio's team-leading third La Liga goal of the season sparked Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Eibar.

TOP STORY: United, PSG poised for Casemiro battle

Here's yet another contender for the list of potential winter transfer window battles -- Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could go toe-to-toe to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The Manchester Evening News, citing reports in Spain, says United are prepared to offer Casemiro "a wage packet close to that of top earner Paul Pogba in a bid to convince him to move."

Although United are reportedly very keen to bring the Brazil international to Old Trafford, PSG are also eager to sign him.

But both could face a battle to prise him away from Madrid, whose coach Zinedine Zidane has described him as a "fundamental" part of the Bernabeu squad.

No matter, says the Evening News -- Mourinho is ready to "sanction a wage packet that would make him one of United's top earners."

The Sun reports that the United boss is happy to push the boat out "in order to sign a player he rates very highly."

It adds that "during his time in Madrid, Mourinho worked with Casemiro and achieved La Liga glory, which is perhaps why he is prepared to offer him £290,000 a week."

Casemiro, right, has bolted to the top of Jose Mourinho's wishlist.

Premier League clubs queue up for Ings loan

Liverpool will allow injury-plagued striker Danny Ings to move on loan when the winter window opens, according to reports.

Ings has suffered two long-term knee problems, keeping him sidelined for much of the last two seasons, but featured in Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester earlier this season.

The former Burnley forward has said he has "a big part to play in this football club," with manager Jurgen Klopp a fan -- and the Sun says the Liverpool boss is willing to let him leave on loan to get regular playing time as he battles back to full match sharpness.

Newcastle -- managed by Anfield favourite Rafa Benitez -- Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford are all interested in Ings.

And the Sun adds that the striker, capped once by England, could be tempted by a loan switch because "he knows he will need a long run of games to break into Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2018 World Cup."

Tap-ins

- Europe could see an influx of Saudi Arabia national team players come January, if Ahdaaf is to be believed. The outlet reports that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has come to an agreement with La Liga, which will see the Asian giants -- who sit at 58 in the FIFA rankings -- loan as many national team members to the league as possible ahead of their participation in Russia 2018.

- Aston Villa want to "break the bank" to make their loan move for Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah permanent, and the Evening Standard suggests they may well be able to land him.

It says the fact that the England youth international was allowed to move to Villa Park "despite having made 32 appearances for Spurs" indicates that he could go because Mauricio Pochettino "usually opts to retain his brightest stars around the first-team squad."

- It's talented teenager time again with the teenager in question, Manor Solomon, interesting Liverpool and Juventus, according to the Mirror.

The 18-year-old Maccabi Petah Tikva player's form has seen him called up to the senior Israeli squad and although reports in Italy suggest Juventus will soon move for him, the Mirror says Liverpool are poised to make a bid of their own. The cost? Around €5m.