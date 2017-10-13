Manchester United preparing January swoop for Valencia's Carlos Soler

Huddersfield beat Man United for the first time in 65 years to end Jose Mourinho's side unbeaten start.

Craig Burley breaks down Man United's defensive errors which proved costly against Huddersfield.

Australia's Aaron Mooy once again proved his worth for Huddersfield, coolly placing in the opener against Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho admits Huddersfield were the better team against his lackluster Man United.

With the January window on the horizon, there's plenty brewing in the transfer market. All the latest deals and potential deals can be found here.

TOP STORY: United eye £30m Soler

Manchester United are licking their wounds from a shock 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield in a setback to their title ambitions with Manchester City's relentless run continuing.

But the Mail believes the Red Devils are busy behind the scenes making more moves, with a £30 million offer to bring Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler to Old Trafford in the works.

The Spain under-21 midfielder has a £75m buy-out clause, though Los Che will likely negotiate for a lower fee.

Jose Mourinho is keen to add midfield cover after seeing his side deprived of their talisman Paul Pogba due to injury.

Soler has played a key role in Valencia's red hot start to the season and featured in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sevilla to keep them second, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Carlos Soler, 20, has played a key role in Valencia's fine start to the La Liga season.

Real confident of landing Kane next summer

Real Madrid are now confident they will land Harry Kane next summer with the Sun reporting that Los Blancos have made the Tottenham star their No. 1 target.

The England striker will cost up to £198m, the price that Paris Saint-Germain forked out for Neymar last summer.

The 24-year-old has admitted "never say never" when quizzed on the potential to leave Spurs in the future. Interest in Kane will likely be ramped up in the coming months ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Real eye England super talent Sancho

Real Madrid are monitoring England Under-17 super talent Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.

Having shone at the Under-17 World Cup in India, an agreement with club Borussia Dortmund meant a premature return to Germany following the group stages.

Los Blancos sent scouts to watch the former Manchester City winger in action for BVB in their Bundesliga fixture with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he featured as an 84th-minute substitute in the 2-2 draw.

Dortmund are unlikely to entertain offers for their £8m signing any time soon though. While the player is also unlikely to be interested given he walked away from City due to frustrations over potential first team opportunities.

Yaya to join New York City FC

Yaya Toure is set to end his eight-year stay at Manchester City at the end of the season, with the Star reporting that the Ivorian will join the Blues' sister club New York City FC in MLS.

The 34-year-old has won two Premier League titles at the Etihad and will go down as one of the club's greatest players.

A falling out with Pep Guardiola last term seemed to end his time at the club, though the pair reconciled, leading to a 12-month extension.

The form of Fernandinho and the array of attacking talent at Guardiola's disposal has meant Yaya taking a bit-part role this season and a spell in MLS now looks like the swan song to a great career.

Yaya Toure has been linked with a move to Manchester City's sister club New York City FC.

Tap-ins

- Everton's Henry Onyekuru is being tracked by Juventus and Atletico Madrid, reports the Mirror.

The Toffees splashed out £7m on the 20-year-old this summer before immediately loaning him to Anderlecht. After a series of impressive displays though, Europe's biggest clubs are already willing to prize the Nigerian away from Goodison before he has even played for the club.

- Newcastle could be ready to hand Rafa Benitez as much as £500m over the next two transfer windows as part of their takeover, claims the Express.

The Magpies are likely to make moves for two of their former stars in January: Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend and PSG outcast Hatem Ben Arfa.