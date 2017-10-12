Mesut Ozil denies Man United links; Barca make final Philippe Coutinho bid

As rumours continue to swirl about Mesut Ozil's future, Man United has reportedly become the top destination for the playmaker.

With the January window on the horizon, there's plenty brewing in the transfer market. All the latest deals and potential deals can be found here.

TOP STORY: Ozil refutes Man United links

Mesut Ozil has dismissed speculation that he could leave Arsenal for Manchester United as he begins to feel the strain of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Sun quotes a source close to Ozil as saying the German hasn't held talks with United over a potential transfer and that he isn't even aware of their interest.

However, Ozil also hasn't discussed extending his contract at Arsenal since March, suggesting that he could soon be on his way from the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old will be free to talk to foreign clubs from Jan. 1, with Inter Milan among a long list of suitors.

Barcelona make final move for Coutinho

Barcelona will hold talks with Liverpool next week as they plot one last bid for Philippe Coutinho, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants failed in their pursuit of the Brazilian over the summer, but they haven't given up hope of resurrecting a deal in January.

Philippe Coutinho speaks out after missing out on a move from Liverpool to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Barca have hired superagent Kia Joorabchian to broker the transfer, and will offer an initial fee of €80 million plus a further €30m should Coutinho activate certain clauses.

It's thought the 25-year-old is still desperate to move to the Nou Camp, with rumours that Liverpool have agreed to let him leave when the transfer window reopens.

Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he has no idea what the future holds and that Coutinho. and every other player at the club, is fully committed to the current project in the Premier and Champions Leagues.

Arsenal chase Silva

Arsenal are tracking AC Milan striker Andre Silva as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of Alexis Sanchez's inevitable departure, claims The Sun.

Silva joined Milan for £33m in June and has scored four goals so far -- all in the Europa League.

With Barcelona also keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old's development, there are whispers that Milan could be forced to sell to reduce growing debts after their summer transfer splurge.

The report states that the Rossoneri are searching for more investment to cover costs as they look increasingly likely to miss out on a Champions League windfall next season.

Saints want Koulibaly

Southampton will revive their bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January after failing to strike a deal for the Senegal international in the summer.

According to TalkSport, the Saints see Koulibaly as an ideal replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk, who remains a target for Liverpool.

They could face stiff competition for the 26-year-old, however, with Chelsea, Everton and Barcelona expressing an interest in recent months.

Tap-ins

-- Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will need to act fast if they want to snap up Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, reports TalkSport. The Chilean midfielder is a target for Inter Milan, who are keen to finalise a January transfer.

-- Tottenham will step up their interest in Ross Barkley when the transfer window reopens after an injury-hit campaign for the club's midfielders. Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele have both been struggling with knocks, prompting Mauricio Pochettino to renew his pursuit of the Everton man, claims the Daily Mirror.

-- Real Madrid apparently have the inside track on up-and-coming Brazil star Alan. AS reports that Los Blancos have already reached a verbal agreement to acquire the Palmeiras youngster, who is on duty with the Selecao under-17 team in India.

Matthew Stanger covers European football for ESPN and is the editor of The Set Pieces. Twitter: @MatthewStanger