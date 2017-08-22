Paris Saint-Germain closing in on £128m deal for Kylian Mbappe

Gab Marcotti discusses the reports linking Kylian Mbappe to PSG and whether the club can afford him after landing Neymar.

PSG close in on deal for Mbappe

Is the saga of whether Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe joins Paris Saint-Germain finally heading toward a conclusion?

Sky Sports reports that PSG are "close to agreeing a £128 million move, with Lucas Moura going to Monaco as part of the deal."

Not only that, PSG also remain interested in Monaco midfielder Fabinho, and a move could take their spending on two of the French champions' biggest names to more than £200m.

Earlier this month, reports suggested Mbappe remained undecided about his future amid ongoing interest from PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

But sources told ESPN FC the France international was keen to move to Paris, despite no agreement having been reached at that point.

Kylian Mbappe is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Barca 'admit defeat' in Coutinho pursuit

Rejoice, Liverpool fans! Barcelona have thrown in the towel in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Barca have failed in three bids for the Brazil international, with the Merseysiders refusing to budge from their stance that he would not be sold at any price.

The most recent offer, worth £118m, followed two of £72m and then £90m, with Coutinho handing in a transfer request and missing Liverpool's first two Premier League games of the season.

The Echo writes that the Sunday deadline Barcelona set Liverpool to agree their newest offer "went unanswered by sporting director Michael Edwards."

It adds that "the Catalan giants have belatedly accepted what Liverpool have been telling them all summer: Coutinho is going nowhere" but warns that boss Jurgen Klopp faces a challenge to reintegrate a player who "has blotted his copybook with the Kop."

Spurs and Chelsea to battle for Barkley

Prepare yourselves for a transfer scrap: Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will go head-to-head for the signature of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, reports the Telegraph.

Tottenham and Chelsea are set to do battle for Everton's England international Ross Barkley.

It reports that Spurs are preparing to table an offer for the 23-year-old England international, with Chelsea set to follow suit with one of their own.

Spurs are ready to offer £20m up front with a possible £8m more in add-ons, but the Telegraph writes that they "do not have a clear run at Barkley."

Premier League champions Chelsea believe he would be a good long-term acquisition and their interest is not linked to whether or not Danny Drinkwater arrives from Leicester.

The Leicester Mercury reports that Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare is prepared for uncertainty over Drinkwater's situation to go on right to the end of the window.

Tap-ins

- Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has said he believes signing former loan star Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool will turn out to be too expensive, but the Mirror reports that he has an alternative lined up. It reports that Palace are monitoring AEK Athens defender Ognjen Vranjes, a 27-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international who has a £4.5m release clause in his contract. However, Palace value him at closer to £2m.

- Hull City could bring in Watford forward Isaac Success on loan as coach Leonid Slutsky looks to bolster his squad, according to the Hull Daily Mail. It reports that former Tigers coach Marco Silva, now in charge at Watford, could allow Success to play for his old club for the remainder of the season after bringing in attacking reinforcements.