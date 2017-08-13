Transfer Rater: Sergi Roberto to Tottenham, Krychowiak to West Ham

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers for the summer. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Robert Snodgrass to Sunderland

After impressing for Hull City last season Snodgrass earned himself a move to West Ham United, tasked with replacing the productivity of Dimtiri Payet. It hasn't worked out at the London club and the Scotland international is seen as expendable to Slaven Bilic. Sunderland are looking to bounce straight back up to the top flight this season and signing proven experience like the 29-year-old could be key to their revival.

Grzegorz Krychowiak to West Ham United

When the Polish international moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, it was a deal that made perfect sense. The midfielder was moving back to the league where he started his club career and to play for the manager who he just helped win the UEFA Europa League. Seven league starts later and Krychowiak is far from loving life in Paris. The defensive midfielder would bring a European pedigree to West Ham, but only if he can rediscover his Sevilla form.

Stevan Jovetic to Brighton & Hove Albion

The former Manchester City flop spent last season on loan at Sevilla from Inter Milan. With seven goals and five assists in 24 appearances, the 27-year-old showed he still has what it takes to make a telling impact. The Spanish club want him back, but can't match Inter's demands suggest Goal.com, but Gazzetta dello Sport report that Brighton were close to making a substantial offer for the forward as the newly promoted side try to boost their attacking options.

Sergi Roberto to Tottenham Hotspur

Rumoured to be a Manchester City and Chelsea transfer target, Spurs, according to Mundo Deportivo are also hot on the trail of Roberto. Mauricio Pochettino would see him as part of his midfield, not at right-back where Luis Enrique played him last term. With Barcelona signing Paulinho and close to Arsenal transfer target Jean Michael Seri, the Spaniard may need to move on to find minutes. Spurs are looking for reinforcements and the 25-year-old could be a welcome addition, although the player himself has played down talk of a move this summer.

Nahki Wells to Leeds United

Huddersfield Town have made the ideal start to life in the Premier League, with new signing Steve Mounie scoring twice and playing his part in their two opening wins. Wells has yet to feature for the Yorkshire club and the forward who scored 10 goals in their promotion push could be looking for a new home. Leeds will soon have money once Burnley seal the £15 million move for Chris Wood and the fans will demand replacements.