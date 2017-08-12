Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Guedes to join Valencia on loan - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Lionel Messi

Messi 'seriously considering leaving' Barca

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Marco Asensio.

Asensio set for €500m buyout clause

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Dani Carvajal, David De Gea, Lucas Vazquez

Real back in for David De Gea

Transfer Talk Tom Sweetman
Read

Transfer Rater: Cristiano Ronaldo to Monaco

Transfers Thomas McIlroy, Footballwhispers
Read
Dele Alli

£150m not enough for Alli - Spurs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Evans to City, Insigne to Chelsea

Transfers Blair Newman, Footballwhispers
Read
Danny Rose

Chelsea to offer Rose £50m Spurs exit

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Are Monaco punishing wantaway Mbappe?

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
Eliaquim Mangala

Transfer Rater: Mangala to West Ham

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Read

PSG close on Fabinho, will Mbappe join too?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Man City refuse to give up on Alexis

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Will Prem clubs approve transfer reforms?

Transfer Window ESPN staff
Read

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain stay or go?

50-50 challenge ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Window reform could expose Prem

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Transfer Rater: Spurs' Janssen to Stoke

Transfers Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

Chelsea plan £50m Van Dijk swoop

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
Arturo Vidal

Transfer Rater: Arturo Vidal to Liverpool

Transfers Blair Newman, Footballwhispers
Read
Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne eyed as Coutinho replacement

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Man United reject Spurs bid for Martial

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Guedes to join Valencia on loan - sources

Neymar scored twice, notched two assists and won a penalty in a dazzling home debut as PSG routed Toulouse.
After another impressive match, Jonathan Johnson reflects on the excitement and dynamism Neymar has brought to PSG.

PARIS -- Goncalo Guedes is set to join Valencia on loan from Paris Saint-Germain shortly, according to sources close to both clubs.

The Portugal international was left out of the PSG squad for Sunday's Neymar-inspired 6-2 thrashing of Toulouse and it was widely reported that it was due to his imminent inclusion in a deal for AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

Suggestions that he is on his way out of Parc des Princes -- temporarily -- are accurate but the destination is Valencia in Spain and not the principality.

According to both sources, PSG and Los Che are in advanced discussions regarding the versatile 20-year-old attacking talent and a season-long loan deal without an option to buy should be the outcome of those talks.

The former Benfica man has made just eight Ligue 1 appearances, only one as a member of the starting XI, since his move from the Portuguese giants back in January.

Goncalo Guedes
PSG's Goncalo Guedes appears set to join Valencia, rather than Monaco.

The Spanish source indicated that Valencia initially wanted Lucas Moura but sporting director Antero Henrique suggested Guedes instead and the La Liga outfit then decided the Portuguese talent represents a more realistic financial target than the Brazilian -- who remains available for transfer despite the official line being that he has an ankle injury.

The French source revealed that Valencia will take on almost all of Guedes' salary while he is playing at Mestalla and that PSG remain convinced that he will return to them next summer and ultimately develop into an important figure in their plans.

Valencia owner Peter Lim was present at Parc des Princes for the demolition of Toulouse and Guedes is set to join Marcelino Garcia Toral's men until the end of the campaign with the move likely to be made official in the next few days.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

