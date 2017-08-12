Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Guedes to join Valencia on loan - sources

Neymar scored twice, notched two assists and won a penalty in a dazzling home debut as PSG routed Toulouse.

After another impressive match, Jonathan Johnson reflects on the excitement and dynamism Neymar has brought to PSG.

PARIS -- Goncalo Guedes is set to join Valencia on loan from Paris Saint-Germain shortly, according to sources close to both clubs.

The Portugal international was left out of the PSG squad for Sunday's Neymar-inspired 6-2 thrashing of Toulouse and it was widely reported that it was due to his imminent inclusion in a deal for AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

Suggestions that he is on his way out of Parc des Princes -- temporarily -- are accurate but the destination is Valencia in Spain and not the principality.

According to both sources, PSG and Los Che are in advanced discussions regarding the versatile 20-year-old attacking talent and a season-long loan deal without an option to buy should be the outcome of those talks.

The former Benfica man has made just eight Ligue 1 appearances, only one as a member of the starting XI, since his move from the Portuguese giants back in January.

PSG's Goncalo Guedes appears set to join Valencia, rather than Monaco.

The Spanish source indicated that Valencia initially wanted Lucas Moura but sporting director Antero Henrique suggested Guedes instead and the La Liga outfit then decided the Portuguese talent represents a more realistic financial target than the Brazilian -- who remains available for transfer despite the official line being that he has an ankle injury.

The French source revealed that Valencia will take on almost all of Guedes' salary while he is playing at Mestalla and that PSG remain convinced that he will return to them next summer and ultimately develop into an important figure in their plans.

Valencia owner Peter Lim was present at Parc des Princes for the demolition of Toulouse and Guedes is set to join Marcelino Garcia Toral's men until the end of the campaign with the move likely to be made official in the next few days.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.